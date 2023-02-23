Expand / Collapse search
©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson jokes he has 'a lot of guns' in car while speaking with security officer

The Rock filmed a video with a security officer prior to attending XFL game

By Caroline Thayer | Fox News
No one is immune to a security check before an XFL game, even league owner Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson.

The actor and former wrestler shared a video of himself "rollin' up to the stadium," on TikTok, where he was asked by a security officer to put his car in park and unlock his doors.

"I can," Johnson tells the officer, adding "I got a lot of guns in this, these kind," while flashing his biceps.

The officer, wearing a bullet-proof vest, laughed at Johnson's joke.

Dwayne Johnson joked he has "a lot of guns" while going through a security check ahead of an XFL game, referring to his biceps.

Dwayne Johnson joked he has "a lot of guns" while going through a security check ahead of an XFL game, referring to his biceps. (Carlos Alvarez)

DWAYNE JOHNSON REVEALS WHY HE'LL NEVER BE LIKE JOHNNY DEPP, WILL SMITH, FIT HOLLYWOOD STANDARDS: 'F--- THIS'

"There's always room for a cheesy joke, I know. You're welcome," the actor said with a laugh.

The 50-year-old captioned his video, "Absolutely horrible joke, but impeccable timing. You’re welcome."

The "Black Adam" star added his sincere gratitude to those serving the public, writing, "All love, gratitude and respect for our men and women keeping us all safe."

Dwayne Johnson's massive biceps are frequently on display on the red carpet.

Dwayne Johnson's massive biceps are frequently on display on the red carpet. (Jeremy Chan)

The XFL's third season began last weekend with a rousing speech by Johnson.

The league, which he co-owns with Dany Garcia and Gerry Cardinale of RedBird Capital had a difficult time taking off during the pandemic.

"Your dream is just beginning," Johnson proclaimed at a game in Texas. "Because what you're gonna do, you're gonna come out on this field, and you're gonna line up, and you're gonna show the world what it's like to be truly hungry with that chip on your shoulder. I know, because I got that same chip. And we're here because the X of the XFL represents the intersection of dreams and opportunity. You bring the dreams, we brought the opportunity.

Dwayne Johnson, one of the co-owners of the XFL, enjoys a game between the DC Defenders and the Seattle Sea Dragons earlier this month.

Dwayne Johnson, one of the co-owners of the XFL, enjoys a game between the DC Defenders and the Seattle Sea Dragons earlier this month. (Scott Taetsch)

Dwayne Johnson is well known for his fit physique.

Dwayne Johnson is well known for his fit physique. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

"Now let's get to the game that we all love and why we're here today. So I say this, to all the players, to all the coaches, and most of all, to all the fans. We say this: With great gratitude and humility and an insane level of excitement, I declare these words as we kickoff on our season: XFL, let's ball out baby!"

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer.

