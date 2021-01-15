Dustin Diamond's 'Saved by the Bell' co-stars send well-wishes after cancer diagnosis

Dustin Diamond's friends are sending positive vibes following the announcement of his cancer diagnosis.

On Thursday, a rep for the 44-year-old star, known best for playing Samuel "Screech" Powers on the beloved coming-of-age sitcom "Saved by the Bell," announced that he'd received a "severe" cancer diagnosis, though additional details weren't provided.

After the news broke, Diamond's "Saved by the Bell" co-stars have reached out to wish him well.

Mario Lopez was among those to speak out, revealing that he also touched base with his former co-star.

"I connected with Dustin earlier this evening and although the news of his diagnosis is heartbreaking, we remain positive that he’ll overcome this," Lopez shared alongside a pair of photos of himself and Diamond: one throwback from the show and another more recent.

"Praying for him & his family and for a speedy recovery," Lopez, who starred as A.C. Slater, added. "God Bless."

Tiffani Thiessen, who portrayed Kelly Kapowski, shared a photo on Instagram of her pal smiling and said, "Thinking of you Dustin."

Diamond's rep, Roger Paul, told Fox News on Thursday that the actor is "waiting for more test results" after being hospitalized earlier this week.

A member of Diamond's team also confirmed the news to Entertainment Weekly (EW) which reported he's undergoing treatment in a Florida hospital.

The magazine, quoting a source close to Diamond, reported that he is "undergoing chemo" and it is expected he will remain in the hospital for another week.

