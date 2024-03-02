Expand / Collapse search
'Dune' star Rebecca Ferguson slams 'idiot' co-star, 'Jeopardy!' fans complain about show going 'woke'

Gary Sinese's son dead at 33 after cancer battle, new details emerge about Heath Ledger's death

A split image of Rebecca Ferguson and Ken Jennings

Rebecca Ferguson slammed co-star, Ken Jennings presented "Jeopardy!" question that received backlash. (Getty Images)

‘GET OFF MY SET’ - 'Dune' star Rebecca Ferguson refused to work with 'idiot' co-star after meltdown. Continue reading here…

GOING 'WOKE' - ‘Jeopardy!’ under fire over ‘woke’ question about pronouns. Continue reading here…

REST IN PEACE - Actor Gary Sinise's son dead following battle with rare form of cancer. Continue reading here…

gary sinise and son mac

Gary and his son, Mac Sinise. Gary's son died after a battle with a rare form of cancer. (Gary Sinise Foundation)

'IN SHOCK' – New details of Heath Ledger's death revealed as Hollywood director remembers devastating phone call. Continue reading here…

BEATING 'THE WIDOWMAKER' - Susan Lucci, 77, eats same 3 foods daily after near-miss heart attack. Continue reading here…

‘HEARTBROKEN’ - Richard Lewis, 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' star and comedian, dead at 76. Continue reading here…

Richard Lewis performing stand up

Richard Lewis died of a heart attack. (Michael Schwartz/WireImage)

NEED FOR SPEED - Ann-Margret, 82, still rides her Harley-Davidson. Continue reading here…

TOTAL FLOP - 'Dune' star Josh Brolin trashes his old movie, says he 'won't ever stop s----ing on' it. Continue reading here…

HAVING DOUBTS - Bradley Cooper admits he struggled to 'really love' his daughter for the first 8 months. Continue reading here…

CLose up of Bradley Cooper

Bradley Cooper admitted he struggled to "really love" his daughter after she was born. (Dia Dipasupil/WireImage)

NAME BLAME - Kelly Osbourne will never ‘forgive’ boyfriend over ‘biggest fight’ about son’s name. Continue reading here…

