Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Gary Sinise's son, McCanna "Mac" Sinise has died from a rare form of cancer. He was 33.

The Gary Sinise Foundation shared the news on Instagram of Sinise's death on Tuesday, with the caption, "In Honor & Memory of McCanna ‘Mac’ Sinise 1990-2024."

In a statement, the foundation said that on August 8, 2018, Mac was diagnosed with a very rare cancer called Chordoma.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The foundation said that Chordoma is cancer that originates in the spine and only affects an average of 300 people in the U.S. per year.