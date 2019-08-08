'Dukes of Hazzard' star Catherine Bach hits back after Casey Affleck said he couldn’t watch the ‘sexist’ show

Catherine Bach is speaking out after Casey Affleck claimed his parents didn’t allow him or his brother Ben Affleck to watch “Dukes of Hazzard” growing up because it was “sexist.”

“I have to disagree with Casey and Ben’s mom,” Bach, who played Daisy Duke in the hit series, exclusively told Fox News on Wednesday. “Daisy Duke was strong, capable and hardworking — and didn’t need to sacrifice her femininity to be any of those things. She knew the power of women because she was a powerful woman!”

CASEY AFFLECK SPEAKS OUT ON #METOO ALLEGATIONS

“I don’t think a character should be penalized for physical beauty or a sexy wardrobe,” the actress continued. “It’s important to look beyond appearances and see the heart of someone. I sure did watching Brad Pitt in ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.’ His character isn’t knocked as less legitimate for his good looks, and I don’t believe Daisy Duke should be knocked for her looks.”

Affleck, who was accused of sexual harassment a few years back, says he kept quiet during the height of the #MeToo movement to avoid being a distraction, even though he supports the cause.

'DUKES OF HAZZARD' STARS TELL ALL

“Who would not be supportive of the #MeToo movement? That’s an idea that’s even out there? That there are some people saying, ‘We do not believe in equality. We think the workplace should be a dangerous place for certain people and not for others.’ That’s preposterous,” he said on Dax Shepard's “Armchair Expert” podcast earlier this week.

“But it is very, very hard to talk about, and it scares me,” the 43-year-old Oscar winner said. “Mostly because the values of the #MeToo movement are values that are at the heart of my being; just the way I was raised, they are baked into my own value system.”

He claimed, in fact, that he was raised to be so respectful of women and that he wasn't allowed to watch "Dukes of Hazzard" as a kid because his parents felt it was "sexist."

The "Manchester By the Sea" actor lamented that his reputation has been marred by harassment allegations against him, noting he believes that are "antithetical" to his true character.

CATHERINE BACH TELLS ALL

Producer Amanda White sued Affleck for $2 million, alleging that Affleck made "unwanted advances" toward her while working on mockumentary "I'm Still Here: The Lost Year of Joaquin Phoenix." She also accused Affleck of using her bedroom for sexual activity with other women and sending her "abusive" text messages when she refused to share a hotel room with him and alleged that he ordered a crew member to expose himself to her.

A cinematographer on the same project, Magdalena Gorka, sued Affleck for $2.25 million in a separate suit. Gorka alleged that Affleck came into her bed and touched her while she was asleep. She quit the film and accused Affleck of threatening to withhold both her credit on the project as well as her payment afterward.

Affleck denied the allegations and threatened both Gorka and White with countersuits, but eventually settled with each of the filmmakers for undisclosed sums after going through mediation. He isn't thrilled that he's still suffering through the aftermath of the claims.

“The Dukes of Hazzard,” which chronicled the adventures of “the fast-drivin’, rubber-burnin’ Duke boys of Hazzard County,” aired from 1979 until 1985. And while the castmates have stayed in touch over the years, Bach, who sizzled on the screen as sultry country girl Daisy Duke, didn’t think twice to kick off the celebration with fans.

CATHERINE BACH EXPLAINS WHY SHE RELIED ON FAITH

Back in April of this year, Bach, 65, told Fox News she was the one who came up with the idea for her character to wear short shorts or “daisy dukes.”

"You would have too!” Bach chuckled at the time. “[The creators] wanted me to wear a poodle skirt that matched the tablecloth. I said, "You want me to match the tablecloth? That’s demeaning to women." They went, "We didn’t come up with that!" They took me across the street from Warner Brothers and sure enough, there were these older ladies waitressing at this little Italian restaurant wearing poodle skirts that matched the tablecloth.”

“I had go-go boots, a white turtleneck and a blonde wig because the creator loved Dolly Parton,” continued Bach. “I thought, ‘We need a costume change.’ So I got my jean shorts that I could never get even, with cowboy boots and a little top… They loved it.”

Bach’s role became an instant TV sensation. In fact, she posed for a poster that sold five million copies and her legs were insured for $1 million.

'CHARLIE'S ANGELS' STAR TELLS ALL

“I didn’t look at it as being a pinup,” Bach explained at the time. “On a personal level, my husband at the time didn’t like me working. So I was going through this hard time emotionally trying to be independent and assertive… Also, Warner Bros. wanted me to follow the same formula as Farrah Fawcett... But I felt like audiences wanted something else. They wanted an all-American country girl… They said, ‘If you’re not doing it our way, we’re not paying for it.’ … I said, ‘No problem, I’ll do it.’ So I took those shorts, a little red and white top I made…. I did my own makeup and got some daisies… A friend of mine shot that poster, front start to finish, in an hour.”

As for still being recognized as Daisy Duke, the actress insisted she has zero regrets taking on the now-iconic character.

“There is a certain amount of typecasting, sure,” Bach admitted. “Everybody goes through that… But I know I’m an actress. And I have not played that part since I finished ‘Dukes of Hazzard.’ … I know who I am and I’m not worried about it. And everything can’t be the biggest hit. You can get the biggest part every single time. All I can do as an actress is deliver the work the best way I can. And I don’t mind if people still call me Daisy Duke or associate me with her. I think it’s cute and charming.”

Fox News’ Jessica Sager contributed to this report.