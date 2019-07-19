‘Dukes of Hazzard’ star Catherine Bach says she relied on faith after her husband’s death

Catherine Bach revealed she relied on faith to help her cope during the most difficult period of her life.

“It was the first time I’ve ever felt completely and utterly… totally overwhelmed,” the “Dukes of Hazzard” star told Fox News about her husband’s sudden death. “I didn’t see it coming… I just didn’t’ know how I was going to get through it by myself.”

Entertainment attorney Peter Lopez was found dead of an apparent suicide in 2010 at age 60. At the time, assistant chief coroner Ed Winters said a neighbor reportedly heard a gunshot and someone at the home found Lopez’s body.

A spokesman for Lopez’s law firm said he was Michael Jackson’s music attorney until a couple of years before the singer died in 2009 at age 50. Lopez and Bach married in 1990 and shared two daughters.

“I can’t get mad at Peter because I love him that much and I trusted him that much.” — Catherine Bach

“I always thought, ‘Well gosh, I’m so happy,’” Bach, 65, recalled about their marriage. “’I am so blessed with my family and a man that I love so much. What problems? I have no problems. I’m able to stay home with our kids. He makes a good living, he was a lawyer. This is the greatest thing that has ever happened to me.’ And then all of a sudden it was just gone.”

According to the actress, it was opening up to others about her tragedy that helped her be strong for her daughters.

“I wasn’t ashamed [of speaking out],” explained Bach. “I wasn’t. I was just completely focused on taking care of my children and taking care of myself so I wouldn’t fall apart. So many people came to me and they said, ‘My mom stayed in bed with a bottle for five years.’ And, ‘I take drugs to get through this.’ I just couldn’t do that. So I prayed a lot. I went to church a lot. I’m Catholic. I stayed very close to my priest who I really trust… It’s what kept me alive. And therapy. There is a lot of grief group therapy. Everybody that’s there has [had] a tremendous loss.”

“People out there, if you have a friend who’s going through something, or if you are, give yourself a break and be around people who listen to you,” continued Bach. “I think it’s really important to have the company of people who mean the most to you.”

Bach insisted that she has never been tempted by drugs or alcohol as a form of escape.

“I need to support my children,” she said. “I am not going to let them down.”

The star shared that she’s currently in the process of writing a book about how she remained strong for her children after she lost her husband.

“I’ve got the book written, it’s a little long right now,” she said. “… I’ve got an editor, and I’m sure that a publishing house will have their editors. So we’ll see how it ends up. But I definitely want to share my story in hopes that it will help others.”

In 2012, Bach told ET’s Nancy O’Dell she couldn’t think of any reasons why her husband would take his life.

“That’s what’s so crazy about this,” said Bach at the time. “There’s no signs. Peter didn’t drink, didn’t take drugs.”

When asked whether she ever blamed Lopez for leaving her and their two daughters in that way, Bach said it was not her place to judge.

“I can’t get mad at Peter because I love him that much and I trusted him that much,” she told the outlet. “He must have had a good reason for doing what he did.”

Bach added she remained completely devoted to their daughters.

“My girls and I do grief therapy,” she said. “I think it’s very important to heal from something like this.”

Bach has kept busy pursuing her passion for acting over the years. Most recently, she appeared in “The Young and the Restless” from 2012 until 2018.

In April of this year, Bach and her former “Dukes of Hazzard” co-star Tom Wopat reunited to celebrate the show’s 40th anniversary with the “Good Ole Boys Tour,” a car show and concert series for fans in Bakersfield, Calif.

The series aired from 1979 until 1985.

At the time, Bach told Fox News she’s not only grateful for contributing to television history as Daisy Duke, but she always enjoys meeting fans on the road.

“I’m just so proud of this legacy,” said Bach. “We’ve managed to entertain people after all this time. And now it’s a hit on Amazon. It’s just wonderful. This is what the show was about — entertaining people. I’ve done a lot of different things since that show, but this part somehow continues to connect with people. It just makes them proud. And I just love meeting the fans... We just want to take 'Dukes' on the road for them… Because of that show, I’ve not only managed to meet fans but their kids too. It’s crazy… It’s a history we all share together.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.