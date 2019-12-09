'Duck Dynasty' star Sadie Robertson says husband Christian Huff loves her stretch marks

Sadie Robertson has a very supportive husband in Christian Huff.

On Saturday, Robertson took to Instagram to pen a candid note on Huff’s support of her — including her stretch marks.

“’whoa babe your stretch marks are so cool’ - things husbands say,” the former “Duck Dynasty” star prefaced the post. “I’m finding it’s pretty cool that the things I was insecure about my husband thinks are the best. But when I really start to think about it, i think that the things most people are insecure about are the things we think are the best on the ones we love.”

“Smile lines, face wrinkles, stretch marks, scars that say we made it through something hard, and all the other things we notice in the mirror that bother us, our friends and family notice and love and are proud of the people we have become,” Robertson continued.

Robertson, 22, concludes the post on a loving note, stating, “Just think about it... if we love it for other people let’s just start loving it for ourselves too — it would make life a lot more fun💥.”

The two lovers tied the knot on Robertson’s family’s Louisiana farm in November. The reality star and former “Dancing with the Stars” contestant got engaged to Huff in June after he popped the question.

The happy couple recently embarked on their honeymoon, as noted in an Instagram post from Robertson last Monday.

“I might not be able to take the beach with me BUT IM TAKING THE VIEW AYEEEE,” Robertson wrote. “I know it’s only week 1 but marriage is awesome.”

Robertson’s post featured two images — the first showed her and Huff standing beside the rocks at the beach under the sunlight; the second showed the chiseled Huff enjoying some food and drinks with his new wife.