Duane 'Dog' Chapman weds sixth wife Francie Frane amid family drama: photos

Duane 'Dog' Chapman tied the knot with his sixth wife Francie Frane on Sept. 2 in Colorado Springs, Colo.

The 68-year-old former reality star wanted an intimate wedding with 100 of the couple's closest family and friends enjoying themselves at the luxurious resort, The Pinery At The Hill.

Dog wore a black tuxedo, an embroidered jacket, his signature sunglasses, and tribal braids in his hair while Francie, 52, opted for a traditional sweetheart-neckline gown, diamond and pearl jewelry, and added crystal-encrusted sneakers for comfort.

The couple exchanged emotional vows, according to the DailyMail, with Dog telling his bride, "This was a match made in heaven. Francie, I give you my word, I will love you every day until I die."

"I will love you, guard you and protect you. I love you more than I do myself, Francie. I will love you more than any man ever has," he added.

Francie told her new husband at the alter, "What I thought was the end was just the very beginning. We have walked alongside each other through one of the hardest things we could ever face in this life and through that we've found an incredible friendship and inner strength we didn't know we have."

"I will walk alongside you to the ends of the earth and back and be your loyal wife, your best friend, and your biggest fan," she said through tears.

Dog's fifth wife, Beth Chapman, died in June 2019 after a battle with throat cancer. They were married for 13 years. Meanwhile, Francie's husband, Bob, also died of cancer in December 2018.

While Dog's big day was a special one for him and Francie, it's been marred by controversy after it was revealed that the bounty hunter's daughter Bonnie and step-daughter Cicily were not invited to the ceremony .

"My only guess or idea would be that he’s just not really on the same path as me and my sister," Cicily told TMZ when she revealed that she was not invited. She also said that she and Bonnie share a resemblance to their late mother, Beth, who died of throat cancer in 2019, which could have played a part.

"What I’m seeing personally is just my dad is having a hard time dealing with the fact that maybe he’s not going to be able to replace my mom and that me and Bonnie bring a lot out from my mom and he sees our mom in us."

"I feel like that scares him," she continued. "Yes, he can move on. Yes, he can get married again – that’s not the problem. I just think he’s too scared that we remind him too much of my mother."

Since then, Bonnie has accused her father of racism and homophobia and has alleged that he had an affair while still married to Bonnie's mother.

Chapman has denied all of Bonnie's claims .

Fox News' Nate Day contributed to this report.