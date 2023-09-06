Drew Barrymore's alleged stalker at large after failing to show up for ankle monitor fitting

A man accused of stalking Drew Barrymore remains at large after he failed to show up to be fitted for an ankle monitor this week in the Hamptons.

A warrant was issued for Chad Michael Busto, 43, after his missed his appointment for the fitting on Tuesday, the Southampton Criminal Department confirmed to Fox News Digital Wednesday.

Busto was arrested on Aug. 24 in Sagaponack, New York, a day after he was accused of riding his bicycle into residents’ driveways and telling them he was looking for Barrymore’s home, police said in a release.

Police said he was suspected of stalking her because of previous incidents connected to the "Scream" actress.

SANDRA BULLOCK'S ‘UTTERLY TERRIFYING’ STALKING INCIDENT HIGHLIGHTED IN NEW TMZ DOCUMENTARY ON FOX NATION

He was charged with stalking in the fourth degree, a misdemeanor, and released on Aug. 25.

After he was released, he told multiple reporters outside the courthouse that he believes he and Barrymore "have a connection" from their "past," adding that "up until the charge I felt like Drew had not communicated to me that she was afraid and wanted me to stay away from her."

Busto also was the same man who verbally accosted Barrymore at the 92nd Street Y last month while she was interviewing actress Reneé Rapp.

The two women hurried offstage after Busto told Barrymore, "You know who I am. I need to see you at some point while you're in New York… OK."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

An organizer for the event told Fox News Digital at the time, "[Busto] had a ticket for the event. He walked down the aisle. As he got to the front, the guard saw him, thought he was taking a seat, and then all of a sudden, he just started yelling."

They added, "The guard immediately grabbed him, walked him across the front of the stage… the exit door is to the other side, the guard walked him across and escorted him right out into the street."

Rapp recently spoke out about the incident on the Jay Shetty Podcast, and said she was "weirded out by the whole thing."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"She’s such a pro, and sadly she’s probably had that happen her entire life," Rapp said of Barrymore. "That was so scary."