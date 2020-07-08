Drew Barrymore jokes she has to ‘work so hard at not being the size of a bus’: ‘That is just my journey’

Drew Barrymore got candid about her recent 20-pound weight loss and how she keeps it off.

The 45-year-old actress told InStyle magazine that she has committed to eating "clean" and practicing Pilates four days a week.

“I eat really clean and healthy, and I do an hour of Pilates at least four days a week,” the "Charlie’s Angels" star revealed.

Barrymore joked, “I have to work so hard at not being the size of a bus. And it’s OK. That is just my journey. That is my karma. I don’t know, maybe I was thin and mean in a past life."

In February, Barrymore posted before-and-after images of her body transformation while issuing praise to her trainer, Marnie Alton, for helping her throughout her journey.

"This woman is my long time teacher and dear important friend," Barrymore began in the caption. "She has helped me. Healed me. Encouraged me to keep going when I felt like being strong was an insurmountable task."

"We have known each other for about 15 years and when I told her I wanted to transform my body for #SANTACLARITADIET she helped me," she continued, referencing the Netflix series she starred in for three seasons alongside Timothy Olyphant. "Every spring, when I would start training to become #SHEILAHAMMOND Marnie was the one who got me there. I lost 20 pounds and trained like a mother."

In December 2018, Barrymore also opened up on social media about her then 25-pound weight loss and how she adhered to the strict plan Alton set for her from the beginning.

"You can tell my face is so much thinner," she wrote at the time, according to Women's Health. "This takes me so much work. Diet and exercise and fighting like a lion for it! D--n you genetics! And yet thank you for all the good stuff. I love where I come from (JOHN ETHEL LIONEL) and whatever package it comes in. I just know that I have the control to be what I want."

Barrymore shares daughters Olive, 7, and Frankie, 6, with ex-husband Will Kopelman.

