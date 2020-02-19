7 times Drew Barrymore kept it real about body image, acting and life

Drew Barrymore made headlines this week for her 20-pound weight loss and comments about the process of inner healing.

The 45-year-old actress has been living in the public eye for almost her entire life and been battling against stereotypes and harmful body standards since she was a young woman.

In fact, she dubbed this week "Wellness Week," and posted a brutally honest social media image of her “rollercoaster” weight gain/loss. "I go up and I go down," the "Charlie's Angels" alum wrote. "The rollercoaster of my body is a challenging, but beautiful ride. I made two kids. The single most important purpose for me being on this planet is for them! It is a true miracle I was able to have these two girls."

Barrymore shares Olive, 7, and Frankie, 5, with ex-husband Will Kopelman.

“DON’T Be fooled by what you see when people are thin right after baby,” she added. “Don’t compare yourself to the magazines and the red carpets. If I looked decent on anything I have done since I had my two kids, I have clawed my way there. You can too!"

So in honor of Barrymore's wellness journey, let's collect her 7 "realest" quotes about body image, life, acting, and parenting.

1. Loving Food

“When I’m doing the show, I’m a vegan and I barely eat anything, and I work out every day, and it’s so healthy,” Barrymore said on "The Late Late Show With James Corden." “It gets to be euphoric, and then it’s like food poisoning, you feel like you’ll never eat again, and then before you know it, you’re pigging out with the feed bag strapped to your face. I’m a foodie, and love food and I travel the world for food, so I get heavy again between the show.”

2. Family Dysfunction

"Bitterness is exhausting and toxic and I refuse to carry that around with me. Happiness is a choice," Barrymore told Willie Geist on Sunday Today.

3. Body Image

"I never beat myself up or forced myself to look a certain way, and my goals have not been vanity-oriented, so I’ll be able to talk to my kids in a very real way about having to work with ourselves the way that we are. We’ve got to embrace it. We were all made a certain way," Barrymore admitted to Health magazine.

4. Parenting

I feel like there's an overarching, positive, strong message that girls can do anything, and there's a superhero-vibe going on that we just have to take and run with and never look back. We can only grow it and make it stronger. In some areas of the world, we might think we're going backwards, but we cannot let girls go backwards. We have to look forward, and put one foot in front of the other with total empowerment" the "50 First Dates" star said to Parents magazine.

5. Cooking Skills

"I really love cooking, it makes me so happy, but I'm terrible at it," she joked to Red Magazine. "None of it is effortless or sexy or even tastes that good for that matter, but I'm really working on it. I might travel somewhere to do it, and bring the family. I love cooking for Olive now, but I used to be Mrs Takeout… I've just never learned to cook in my life."

6. Living a Public Life

"It wasn't my choice to be an open book, but when people found out what my life was like when I was 14 or 15, I didn't deny it. I think the more imperfect you are, the more human you are,” she said to The Guardian.

7. Divorce

“When you break up with somebody, you’re like, ‘Yeah that didn’t work.’ When you get divorced, you’re like, ‘I’m the biggest failure.’ It’s so shameful and hard to actually go through that, even privately,” she told Chelsea Handler on her Netflix show. "It's so shameful and hard to actually go through that, even privately."