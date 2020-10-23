Drew Barrymore reprises ‘Scream’ role to see if Casey Becker would survive in 2020

Drew Barrymore has the hots for Halloween and in an ode to her “Scream” character, the actress reprised the role for an experiment reimagining if she’d survive in 2020.

The newly-minted daytime talk show host shared a hilarious new sketch teasing whether or not her character Casey Becker – who unfortunately dies fairly early in the 1996 horror flick – would survive the Ghostface.

In the 30-second spoof, Barrymore, 45, once again dons the blonde bob haircut and white sweater closely resembling her outfit in the film and goes about her day while completely ignoring texts and phone calls from her murderous stalker.

“Casey, it’s that time of the year...” Ghostface texts Becker along with four ghost emoji. “… where I kill you!!” the villain adds.

Seemingly, displeased with Becker’s lack of response, Ghostface sends the follow-up text “Casey???” immediately followed by a phone call, which Becker ignores.

“Casey, Come on pick up!” Ghostface pleads with the braced Becker. “I come in peace lol :) :) :),” Ghostface texts – on the money with current 2020 style and lingo.

As Becker walks off camera, Ghostface emerges from a side door and peers at an unfazed Becker.

“Stop GHOSTING me!!!” the famed killer texts Becker as she continues about her day.

The slasher film starred "Friends" star Courteney Cox, David Arquette, Neve Campbell, Liev Schreiber and a slew of others and spurred three more successful films.

“In the horror film genre, my biggest pet peeve was that I always knew the main character was going to be slugging through at the end but was going to creak by and make it,” she said during an August episode of “Hot Ones.”

“What I wanted to do is to take that comfort zone away," Barrymore shared. "I asked if I could be Casey Becker so we would establish this rule does not apply in this film.”

In July, Cox, 56, confirmed that she would be returning for the franchise’s upcoming fifth installment, which is expected to hit theaters in 2022.