Neve Campbell to reprise role in upcoming 'Scream 5' movie: 'I'm back'

Neve Campbell is officially returning to the fifth "Scream" movie in the horror franchise.

The 46-year-old actress has played Sidney Prescott in the past four "Scream" films directed by the late Wes Craven. "Scream 5" will be directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, who are known as Radio Silence.

"Hello again, Sidney… #ImBack," she announced on social media with an image of the villain's iconic black-and-white mask.

“After spending time speaking with Radio Silence, they have shown such love, respect, and admiration for Wes Craven and all that he’s created in the Scream franchise,” Campbell told Bloody Disgusting on Thursday. “I am beyond excited to step back into the role of Sidney Prescott and return to Woodsboro.”

Fellow "Scream" veterans David Arquette and Courteney Cox are also reprising their respective roles as Dewey Riley and Gale Weathers. The next installment will feature Jack Quaid, Melissa Barrera, and Jenna Ortega will also be appearing in "Scream 5.

"I am thrilled to be playing Dewey again and to reunite with my Scream family, old and new," Arquette previously said in a statement, according to The Hollywood Reporter. "Scream has been such a big part of my life, and for both the fans and myself, I look forward to honoring Wes Craven’s legacy."

The four prior films, which began in 1996, have grossed more than $600 million in the global box office.

Filming on the all-new “Scream” is set to kick off later this year in Wilmington, N.C., and "Scream 5" is set to be released on January 14, 2022.

