Dr. Drew warns these 3 dinner-table topics will turn your holidays into chaos

With the holidays approaching, many families are bracing for what can quickly become tense dinner conversations.

Celebrity physician Dr. Drew Pinsky shared practical advice for navigating the season with calm and connection — starting with knowing which topics to leave off the table.

"Well, I think we're all kind of aware these days that talking about politics does not exactly lead to a great evening, which is sad," the host of "Health Uncensored with Dr. Drew" told Fox News Digital.

"I wish we could just … share each other's ideas and not think that people are good or bad because of it."

He said the same goes for parenting and finances.

"Parenting may not be a great topic at the Thanksgiving dinner because people get very defensive these days. And so, when you feel people's stomachs tightening up, you almost can feel it across the table."

"Avoid those topics — money, kids, politics. Let's just have a good time this holiday."

Even in families where a relative is determined to spark a debate, Dr. Drew offered a strategy for keeping the peace: listen more than you speak.

"Do not be defensive and do not be certain of anything, that's irrational. It's irrational to be certain — but ask lots of questions," he continued.

Dr. Drew went on to explain the concept of "therapeutic wonderment."

"If you really want to get through to somebody, confronting them goes nowhere," he emphasized.

"But to go, ‘I’m wondering why that is’ … even when you know the answer, ‘I wonder why you feel that way. I’m wondering why you thought that was the case.’ And just listen. They will come around on their own, maybe to a better place."

While the holidays can be overwhelming, Dr. Drew shared how he personally handles seasonal stress — and his advice is surprisingly simple: stick to the basics.

"Exercise works for me … sleeping adequately and staying focused on what's important. Spend time with your family, work out a little bit, get proper sleep. It's the basics. Just stay with the basics — when you really get right down to it, that will get you pretty far," he said.

Dr. Drew’s latest project, "Health Uncensored," promises no spin and no fluff — tackling the realities of modern health and wellness with candid conversations and expert insights. The show aims to cut through misinformation and offer viewers practical tools and trusted guidance.

"Well, really, I just call it like I see it. We're just putting together really interesting creators of new health breakthroughs and technologies," he said.

While the addiction specialist has witnessed the evolution of American health care over decades, he said the system is more complex and difficult to navigate than ever, despite major scientific advances.

"The change in health care and the relationship that Americans have with the health care system and with physicians and with experts generally — I could never have imagined the circumstance we are in now," Dr. Drew told Fox News Digital.

Dr. Drew admitted that the industry he entered long ago no longer feels familiar.

"I barely recognize my profession," he said.

He warned that the nation’s health care system may be nearing a breaking point.

"The infrastructure of health care is on the verge of collapse. People don’t understand that."

Dr. Drew said he recently helped a close family friend navigate routine medical care and was stunned by how difficult the process has become.

"I’ve just recently been working on a woman who’s a close family friend … getting her through the health care system — I am astonished," he emphasized.

"I don’t know how people get through or get what they need from the health care system."

Despite the growing challenges, Dr. Drew noted that the field is also experiencing rapid, encouraging advancements.

"At the same time, there are wonderful breakthroughs going on," he said, citing "incredible technology," "great science" and significant progress in treatment options.

"People now can be cured of illnesses — cancer, particularly cancer."

Episodes of "Health Uncensored With Dr. Drew" are available to stream on HealthUncensoredTV.com and YouTube.

