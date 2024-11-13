Dr. Drew bashes mainstream media and left's 'hysteria and delusion' over Trump, says media is changing

Dr. Drew Pinsky called the media reaction to President-elect Trump's election victory over Vice President Kamala Harris "hysteria and delusion" in an interview on Fox News' "Hannity" Tuesday night.

"The source of this has been mainstream media," Drew told host Sean Hannity. "The American public has been propagandized to the point that they literally become mentally ill."

Multiple news outlets, including CNN and MSNBC, have launched attacks on Trump following his re-election. Partisan MSNBC hosts like Joy Reid have melted down since Trump’s victory, with some personalities pointing fingers at misogyny and racism for why Harris lost.

"And the thing about delusionality is it can't be reasoned with," Drew said. "We have literally been through a stage of delusion that started with the first Trump presidency. It was put into absolute orbit with Covid."

Drew pointed to documentation from the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), accusing the HHS of "propaganda" and spending "hundreds of millions of dollars" to influence the public during the COVID pandemic.

In June, Republican senators attempted to force HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra to answer questions over COVID-19's origins and vaccine safety.

Drew gave advice as to how to speak with family members who have been propagandized by media reports about Trump or about COVID, recommending "compassionate firmness."

"Argumentation will not work," he continued. "They're delusional. But firmness. Because the reality is this is like a cult. What do cults do? They separate families. They separate the cult member from the family. And this is how they get their way. We must fight against that."

Drew also spoke about the changing media landscape, contrasting longtime celebrities with newer forms of popular media, including podcasts.

"This is old-timey stuff," Drew said in response to aged celebrities like Julia Roberts endorsing Harris.

"Look, Joe Rogan has the influence," he said. "Not Julia Roberts."

Trump sat down with Joe Rogan, one of the most influential podcasters in the country, for almost three hours on the Friday before Election Day. Rogan has revealed that Harris' team ultimately refused his offer for an interview with the vice president, making multiple requests about the length of the interview and other details.

Rogan endorsed Trump before the election.

