Doris Day will have no funeral, memorial or grave marker

Legendary actress and singer Doris Day will reportedly not have a funeral, memorial service or grave marker, per a stipulation in her will.

The star died on Monday at age 97, the Doris Day Animal Foundation confirmed to Fox News. In an emailed statement, the foundation said Day was surrounded by close friends at her Carmel Valley, Calif., home and “had been in excellent physical health for her age, until recently contracting a serious case of pneumonia.”

As celebrities and fans across the country take time to mourn her loss, A statement from the foundation reveals that Day made it clear that she did not want a lot of time spent on memorializing her death.

LEGENDARY ACTRESS AND SINGER DORIS DAY DEAD AT 97: A LOOK BACK AT HER LIFE IN THE SPOTLIGHT

"Doris' wishes were that she have no funeral or memorial service and no grave marker," the statement read in part.

Her manager, chief financial officer of her foundation and friend, Bob Bashara, told the People that she typically didn't engage in conversations about death.

Day, an avid animal lover, reportedly didn’t like to talk about funeral arrangements. “She didn’t like death, and she couldn’t be with her animals if they had to be put down," Bashara told People. "She had difficulty accepting death.”

DORIS DAY WIKIPEDIA PAGE DEFACED WITH GRAPHIC IMAGE AFTER HER DEATH

While Bashara wasn’t sure exactly why Day did not want to have a funeral, he speculated that it’s because she was a shy person despite being one of the most iconic figures in history.

Day was known as a honey-voiced singer and gifted actress whose film dramas, musicals and innocent sex comedies made her a top star in the 1950s and '60s and among the most popular screen actresses in history.

Despite her seemingly perpetually sunny and smiling exterior, Day's life took a number of tragic turns, including the death of her only child, three divorces and the death of another husband who turned out to have squandered her earnings, leaving her deeply in debt.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Representatives for the Doris Day Foundation did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

Fox News Sasha Savitsky contributed to this report.