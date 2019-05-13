Legendary actress and singer Doris Day dead at 97: A look back at her life in the spotlight
Actress and singer Doris Day passed away at 97.
Doris Day poses for photos after receiving the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 1989 Golden Globes ceremony in Los Angeles. Day, whose wholesome screen presence stood for a time of innocence in '60s films, has died, her foundation says.
Doris Day poses with her husband and agent Martin Melcher at their hotel after arriving in London in April 1955.Doris Day poses with her husband and agent Martin Melcher at their hotel after arriving in London in April 1955.APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/05/918/516/AP19133453252321.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Doris Day answers questions in New York, during an interview on the bookDoris Day answers questions in New York, during an interview on the book "Doris Day: Her Own Story," written by A.E. Hotchner, in January 1976.APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/05/918/516/AP19133448800319.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Doris Day, poses with Tony Curtis, right, and Buddy Adler at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's annual awards dinner in the Cocoanut Grove in Los Angeles. Day, whose wholesome screen presence stood for a time of innocence in '60s films, has died, her foundation says. . (AP Photo, File)Doris Day, poses with Tony Curtis, right, and Buddy Adler at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's annual awards dinner in Los Angeles in 1958.APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/05/918/516/AP19133448795292.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
LOS ANGELES - MAY 22, 1956: Director Alfred Hitchcock with actor Jimmy Stewart and actress Doris Day at the premier ofDirector Alfred Hitchcock, Jimmy Stewart and Doris Day attend the premiere of "The Man Who Knew Too Much" in Los Angeles in May 1956.Gettyhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/05/918/516/doris-day-8.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Doris Day grins in director Michael Curtiz's filmDoris Day grins in director Michael Curtiz's film "Young Man with a Horn." She wears a white gown and a sash around her neck in the 1950 shot.Gettyhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/05/918/516/doris-day-getty.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Clint Eastwood and actress Doris Day attend the 1989 Golden Globes in Los Angeles.Clint Eastwood and actress Doris Day attend the 1989 Golden Globes in Los Angeles.Gettyhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/05/918/516/doris-day-7.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Doris Day poses with her grandson, Ryan Melcher (the son of her only child Terry Melcher) at a press conference at the hotel she owns in Carmel, Calif., in July 1985.Doris Day poses with her grandson, Ryan Melcher (the son of her only child Terry Melcher) at a press conference at the hotel she owns in Carmel, Calif., in July 1985.Gettyhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/05/918/516/doris-day-6.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Doris Day signs her name in cement by her handprints, in front of Mann's (formerly Grauman's) Chinese Theater, on Hollywood Boulevard in January 1961.Doris Day signs her name in cement by her handprints, in front of Mann's (formerly Grauman's) Chinese Theater, on Hollywood Boulevard in January 1961.Gettyhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/05/918/516/doris-day-5-getty.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Rock Hudson (1925-1985), US actor, wearing white trousers and a light blue short-sleeved shirt, and Doris Day, US singer and actress, in a pink gingham dress, both reclining on a sofa, laughing and holding drinks, circa 1960. (Photo by Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images)Rock Hudson lounges with Doris Day in 1960. The old Hollywood hunk and the wholesome starlet were close friends.Gettyhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/05/918/516/doris-day-3-getty.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Doris Day poses on a red Schwinn bicycle in the late 1950s.Doris Day poses on a red Schwinn bicycle in the late 1950s.Gettyhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/05/918/516/doris-day-2-getty.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
CARMEL CA, - JULY 16: Doris Day prepares to speak at a press conference at the dog friendly hotel she owns in Carmel, California July 16, 1985 ( Photo by Paul Harris/Getty Images )Doris Day speaks at a press conference for her dog-friendly hotel in Carmel, Calif., in July 1985.Gettyhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/05/918/516/doris-day-1-getty.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Doris Day is overjoyed in 1990.
