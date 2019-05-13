Doris Day Wikipedia page defaced with graphic image after her death

The Wikipedia page of Doris Day was defaced with an extremely graphic image by hackers minutes after news reports the former actress had passed away.

The image was up for several minutes before it was removed. However, several people took to Twitter to express their outrage that the page was not being properly monitored.

According to Wikipedia, the process for making edits to a page is relatively simple. Anyone can edit "any unprotected page and improve articles immediately for all readers." People who wish to edit Wikipedia pages do not need to register, though some pages are "locked" or protected from editing.

There are a number of different guidelines people must use to edit pages, including the type of language used (formal, not essay-like, opinionated or argumentative), information from reliable sources (including the use of citations) and a number of other protocols.

Fox News has reached out to the Wikimedia Foundation, which runs the Wikipedia website, for a request for comment.

Doris Day, the perennial girl-next-door whose career as a singer and actress spanned almost 50 years and made her one of the biggest Hollywood stars and most popular entertainers in the U.S. died Monday at the age of 97.

The Doris Day Animal Foundation confirmed Day died early Monday at her Carmel Valley, California, home. The foundation said in an emailed statement she was surrounded by close friends and "had been in excellent physical health for her age, until recently contracting a serious case of pneumonia."

The Associated Press and Fox News' Sasha Savitsky contributed to this report.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP