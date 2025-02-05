Donny Osmond adds AI version of himself as a teen to Las Vegas residency

Donny Osmond is bringing on a new co-star for his Las Vegas residency: himself.

"We are going to be making history together," the legendary crooner told his fans in a video he shared to Instagram. "Can you imagine sharing the stage with your 14-year-old self?"

He said, "Thanks to some mind-blowing AI and CGI technology, I’m going to be talking and singing with Donny Osmond – you know, the one from 1972."

A preview of the technology showed Osmond sitting next to himself as a young teen wearing a purple hat, brown pants and a flowered shirt, talking about how one of them is the "real" Donny Osmond and the other is the "original."

"What does it feel like to sing with yourself 50 years in the future?" the 67-year-old Osmond asks himself in the clip.

His younger self said it was kind of like singing with his grandpa.

"I am your grandpa," he answered. "You're my grandson, Daxton Osmond."

He snapped his fingers and the AI filter dropped, showing Daxton.

"Well, I guess I am Daxton Osmond," Daxton answered before snapping his own fingers, putting the filter that changed his voice and face back in place, "but I do like to be Donny Osmond."

"The future’s so fun!" 1972 Donny Osmond added.

"It’s so fun, isn’t it," the older version laughed.

"It’s incredible. This is something you’re not going to want to miss," Osmond added to fans.

Last year, Osmond told Fox News Digital that while artificial intelligence has its pitfalls in the industry, in the right way, there are endless possibilities.

"AI is a tool, not a substitute," he said. "So, I love the prospects of AI. I love what it can do for me as a producer, as an artist – as a tool. And that's it."

Osmond had previously revealed that he would have a new co-star, teasing that the person was "a great singer, they’re an Osmond, and maybe, just maybe, the best dressed Osmond."

Osmond and his younger sister and former TV co-star Marie Osmond had a Las Vegas residency that went on for more than 11 years, ending in 2019.

Osmond began his solo residency at Harrah’s Las Vegas Showroom in 2021, and it runs through this June.

The 67-year-old became a teen idol in the early 1970s thanks to hits like "Puppy Love" and "I Knew You When" and he and Marie Osmond starred on "Donny & Marie" from 1976 until 1979.