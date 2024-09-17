Donny Osmond says United States owes its greatness to military veterans ‘period, full stop’

Donny Osmond greatly respects the men and women who have served our country.

In an interview with Fox News Digital, the singer opened up about why he considers Veterans Day to be such an important holiday, explaining that his father "was a sergeant in the Army" and "had a hard life." He explained it is important to remember "what all of the veterans have done."

"I look at the safety and the security of our country. Who do we owe that to? Yes, we got our problems," he told Fox News Digital. "The whole world's got problems right now. You just watch the news. I turn on Fox every morning and just listen to what's going on in the world. And we still have a wonderful country."

"Our Constitution is strong, and just as long as we adhere to it and not mess with it," he continued. "Our Founding Forefathers, they knew what they were talking about. Yes, they didn't see the minutia. And we got to figure that out with our Supreme Court and all of our other lawmakers in Congress, but for Pete's sake, we have a great country, and it's because of those who have served in the military. Period, full stop."

His father, George Osmond, who died in 2007 at the age of 90, served in the U.S. Army during World War II. It was during his service that he met his wife, Olive, who was serving as a secretary at a military depot.

They went on to marry in 1944 and soon welcomed nine children, eight sons and one daughter. A musician himself, George put his sons together to form "The Osmonds," a barbershop quartet that initially only included older brothers Alan, Wayne, Merrill and Jay, with Donny and Jimmy joining the band later.

"I joined the Osmonds when I was a few days short of my sixth birthday," he told The Guardian in January 2017. "Marie and Jimmy came along after me and were also added to the singing roster. I think my parents did an incredible job of raising such a large family in what rapidly became a hugely successful show-business family."

The success of The Osmonds led to Donny branching off with his sister and releasing music as a duo, later starring in a two-season variety show on ABC called "Donny & Marie."

While they were successful as a duo, Donny told Fox News Digital they "don't do shows together anymore," and are each focusing on their own separate projects. He looks back on their time together fondly though.

"I thoroughly enjoyed working with her. Yes, we kind of got on each other's nerves, but that's what was funny," he explained. "The sibling rivalry. But the professionalism between the two of us was just second to none. We could look at each other in case of a mishap on stage, and we would know instinctively what we were supposed to do and what we were going to do. So I miss those years."

Donny is currently in the middle of his first-ever solo Las Vegas residency at the Harrah's Showroom at Harrah's Las Vegas, which he said is "probably one of the best locations on the strip."

Having been in the industry for over six decades, Donny explained the secret to staying relevant is "reinvention," saying "you got to keep doing new things" and always trying to take things "to another height."

"It's a lot of work, especially when you're going from a teenybopper career to an adult or a mature entertainer," he said. "But that's what's so unique about my show here in Las Vegas, is that I take people through six decades of show business in 90 minutes, and I do a rap in the show. It's a 10-minute rap. You know, Donny Osmond rapping. That's kind of funny in and of itself, but it is just, by the time I finish the rap, the audience is just going crazy."