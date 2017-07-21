entertainment

Expand/Collapse Search

In Court

'American Pie' singer Don McLean's domestic assault charge dropped

Associated Press
In this Nov. 22, 2012 file photo, Don McLean rides a float in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.

In this Nov. 22, 2012 file photo, Don McLean rides a float in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.  (AP)

A domestic assault charge against "American Pie" singer-songwriter Don McLean has been dismissed after he met the terms of a plea agreement, including staying out of trouble for a year.

McLean pleaded guilty in a Maine court under a "deferred disposition" process in which the charge could be wiped away if a defendant met certain conditions. McLean paid a $3,000 fine Thursday to settle remaining charges.

DON MCLEAN SAYS HE'S HAD NO CONTACT WITH EX-WIFE

Related Image

This Monday, Jan. 18, 2016 photo provided by the Knox County Jail shows Don McLean. A jail supervisor said "American Pie" singer McLean bad been arrested on a misdemeanor domestic violence charge in Maine. (Knox County Jail via AP) Expand / Collapse

This Monday, Jan. 18, 2016 photo provided by the Knox County Jail shows Don McLean. A jail supervisor said "American Pie" singer McLean bad been arrested on a misdemeanor domestic violence charge in Maine. (Knox County Jail via AP)  (The Associated Press)

His lawyer, Walter McKee, said McLean never physically assaulted his ex-wife, Patrisha, during a disagreement in January 2016. The two had been married for 30 years and were going through a divorce at the time. A protection order was granted in March of this year.

McKee said McLean, who lives in Camden, intends to "clear his name of any and all accusations" against him.

AROUND THE WEB