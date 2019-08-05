Dakota Johnson appears to have closed her tooth gap, leaving fans upset

Dakota Johnson appears to have closed her signature tooth gap, and many fans on Twitter are upset about the news.

The "Suspiria" actress was recently photographed attending the Los Angeles premiere of her latest film, "The Peanut Butter Falcon," and some keen-eyed fans noticed that something was amiss.

Sure enough, it seems as if Johnson has gotten some dental work done, and has closed her beloved tooth gap.

SINGER CHRIS MARTIN, 42, AND ACTRESS DAKOTA JOHNSON, 29, SPLIT: REPORT

One fan of the actress posted a video to Twitter, in tribute of Johnson's lost gap, with the caption, "rip dakota johnson's gap tooth gone but not forgotten."

SHIA LABEOUF SAYS HE WAS 'REACHING FOR GOD' WHEN MAKING NEW MOVIE 'THE PEANUT BUTTER FALCON'

Journalist Hunter Harris also joined in on the Internet's collective mourning, writing, "dakota johnson’s front teeth gap ...... she was the mother i never had. she was the sister everybody would want. she was the friend that everybody deserves. i didn’t know a better gap. i didn’t know a better gap!"

Fellow writer Iana Murray felt similarly, posing the question: "is grieving over dakota johnson fixing her tooth gap a valid reason to not work?"

DAKOTA JOHNSON RESPONDS TO PREGNANCY RUMORS: 'THE ONLY THING I’M PREGNANT WITH IS A LOT OF REALLY GOOD IDEAS'

Another fan chimed in to express their sorrow, writing, "Logged on to find out tha [sic] Dakota Johnson, the only person who should have a gap in their teeth, got rid of hers... please Venmo me during this difficult time," adding reaction images of the Kardashian-Jenner family in tears.

In 2017, the "Fifty Shades" star appeared in a video for Vanity Fair, in which she attempted to stuff various items into her tooth gap, including a credit card, a match, and a cocktail pick, among others.

The video has since amassed nearly three million views on YouTube.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Johnson has not responded to the public outcry.