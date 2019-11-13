Expand / Collapse search
CMA Awards
Published

Dolly Parton's faith-based CMAs performance praised by fans: ‘Everyone should be made to listen to this’

By Julius Young | Fox News
Dolly Parton is never short on delivering heart-stopping moments.

Wearing multiple hats on one of country music’s biggest nights, Parton traded her hosting duties for a pulpit on Wednesday when the “9 to 5” songstress took center stage at the 2019 CMAs and belted out a trio of faith-based anthems for a medley of her own.

Tapping Christian pop duo for KING & COUNTRY for their collaboration of “God Only Knows,” Parton set the audience up for an unexpected trip to church when she then brought out Zach Williams for the duo’s rendition of “There Was Jesus,” before going solo and summoning a gospel choir for her offering of “Faith,” in which she collaborates with Galantis and Mr. Probz.

Joel Smallbone and Luke Smallbone of For King &amp; Country and Dolly Parton (M) perform onstage during the 53rd annual CMA Awards at the Music City Center on November 13, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images,)

Fans viewing at home immediately took to Twitter to share in their praise for the Dollywood operator, calling Parton’s showing “the best performance of the night.”

“Thank you @DollyParton for the BEST performance of the night! @KeithUrban did an awesome job too!” wrote one user, while another echoed the sentiment, adding, “Literally sat here like a giddy child watching Dolly Parton sing on the CMAs.”

(L-R) Reba McEntire, Carrie Underwood and Dolly Parton speak onstage during the 53rd annual CMA Awards at the Music City Center on November 13, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images,)

However, while many fans were in awe of the 73-year-old Parton’s ability to set the stage ablaze with just her voice, others were head-over-heels in love with the fact they were able to witness faith-based music from Parton on national TV.

"Can't believe @ABCNetwork allowed songs about Jesus, Faith, and God. Thank you Dolly Parton!" wrote one user on Twitter.

“I’m sorry, @DollyParton singing worship music is everything. Everyone should be made to listen to this. Love this. I swear there would be a lot less hate in the world if everyone did. @CountryMusic #CMAs,” another emphatically shared.

Another reverberated the sentiment, writing, “Taking us to church- Amazing!” and tagging the three performing acts on stage.

While another fan simply wrote, “Best quote tonight at #CMA by @DollyParton, of course--"Everybody at the CMAs, keep the faith!" @CountryMusic.”

Parton has taken home 12 CMA Awards throughout her illustrious career and the “Jolene” singer continues to not only be at the forefront of women empowerment in music and business, but also has her hand in the television streaming pot with her Netflix anthology series, “Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings.

Julius is an LA Entertainment Reporter for Fox News.