Dolly Parton is 'doing better than I thought,' two weeks after her husband's death

Dolly Parton is opening up about the loss of her husband.

The 79-year-old country music legend sat down with Knox News at Dollywood while celebrating the opening of the theme park's 40th season on Friday, marking her first public appearance since husband Carl Dean's death earlier this month.

"I'm doing better than I thought I would," she told the outlet. "I've been with him 60 years. So, I'm going to have to relearn some of the things that we've done. But I'll keep him always close."

Parton and Dean first met outside a laundromat in Nashville in 1964 when she was 18 and he was 21. They got married two years later in May 1966 in a very private ceremony and remained a private couple throughout their marriage.

When speaking with Knox News, Parton explained Dean "suffered a great deal" and that she feels "at peace that he's at peace." Although she feels at peace with his death, "that don't keep me from missing him and loving him."

"It's a hole in my heart, you know, but we'll fill that up with good stuff, and he'll still always be with me," Parton said.

Although they were rarely seen together in public, Parton explained that Dean was supportive in everything she did, including owning a theme park.

She revealed Dean would often visit Dollywood on his own, sharing that anytime he found himself in East Tennessee visiting family, "he'd just think, ‘Well, I think I'll go to Dollywood, check things out.’"

"He used to come to the park; he bought his own ticket — stood in line and got his ticket. He didn't want somebody giving him a ticket ‘cause he was Dolly’s husband," Parton recalled. "Everybody thinks that's the funniest thing."

After his visits to the park, Dean would often return home with a few notes on some things that could be improved.

"He would say, ‘You need more bathrooms,’" Parton said. "Or he would say, ‘You need to tell them this or that. It's crowded over in that area. You might want to tell them they ought to do this or that.' He wasn't coming to criticize, but he would notice things, and he would say, ‘You might want to bring this to their attention.’"

Asked about how she would like to spend her ideal day at the theme park, Parton said she "would do like Carl" and spend her time "just walk[ing[ around, look[ing[ at everything,"

Parton announced Dean's death in an Instagram post shared March 3 that said, "Carl Dean, husband of Dolly Parton, passed away March 3rd in Nashville at the age of 82. He will be laid to rest in a private ceremony with immediate family attending. He is survived by his siblings Sandra and Donnie."

"Carl and I spent many wonderful years together. Words can't do justice to the love we shared for over 60 years. Thank you for your prayers and sympathy," she concluded.