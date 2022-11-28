Dolly Parton brings Christmas joy to Dollywood theme park

She is country music royalty and has given many people in Tennessee "a way to make a livin'" at her Dollywood amusement park, which is one of the community's largest employers.

Dolly Parton ushered in one of her favorite seasons with the popular Smoky Mountain Christmas event featuring six million lights across the 160-acre theme park.

In addition to her annual tradition, Parton is gearing up for the production of "Mountain Magic Christmas," which was filmed entirely at the Pigeon Forge attraction.

The upcoming program not only stars former Dollywood Splash Country employee Joseph Yang in the title role of Woody, it also features special guest performances from Willie Nelson, Billy Ray Cyrus, Miley Cyrus, Jimmie Allen and Zach Williams.

"Christmas is a time for new memories to be created, cherished family traditions to be celebrated and the love of the holidays to warm us all." — Dolly Parton

"I couldn’t even audition for this movie originally," Yang said in a release. "I was on a flight from LA, but there wasn’t enough time to get back for the audition. They extended auditions a day, so I made a fun tape and got really creative with it. The next thing I know, I get a call from my agent saying I got it. I didn’t check my schedule to see if I was free."

Yang, a Tennessee native who recently worked on the streaming HBO Max miniseries "DMZ," did not tell the casting director that he had real history with the beloved theme park.

"It has been almost 10 years since I worked there, and it has come full circle. When I was at Dollywood, I was still focused on dentistry," he said. "It was all God. My parents emigrated from Korea. They know Elvis Presley, Dolly, Tom Cruise and Angelina Jolie."

He added, "So, me trying to be professional about it, I didn’t tell them until after the movie. They were like, ‘Yeah, we will believe it when we see it.’ I think Christmas will be very special because it means a lot to me personally, but I feel like I got to do it for my family."

Yang admitted he tries not to get "star-struck" and remains professional on set. He hopes to be able to advocate for more Asian-American stories portrayed on screen.

"We are all people. But I’m talking with (Director) Joe Lazarov on the set, the next thing you know, Mrs. Dolly Parton walks up wearing this elegant dress, because of course she is! I bet she wakes up looking like that," he said. "We do a rehearsal, then a couple of takes.

"After we finish, she said, ‘Thank you Joseph, I’ve had fun working with you.’ Then, I told her it was good to be back and that 10 years ago I worked at Dollywood. The next thing you know we took a photo together. Dolly Parton loves people, and I think she would stand and talk all day. She is so endearing."

Parton's NBC project airs Thursday and tells the tale of the iconic singer on a quest to produce her own television special at the park.

"It is my wish that our guests celebrate the light of the Christmas season while they are here with us at Dollywood. I also hope they pause long enough to savor the moments spent with one another." — Dolly Parton

Dollywood became the perfect location with more than six million lights shimmering throughout the attraction, a more than 30 year tradition which also includes stage productions and fireworks.

"I believe each season in the Smokies is a precious gift from above, but I also know there is no better time than Christmas to experience the magic of this special place," Parton said.

Parton became part owner of the park in 1986, and changed the name to Dollywood. The amusement park employees nearly 4,000 people each season and is the No. 1 ticketed attraction in the state of Tennessee with approximately three million visitors annually.

Between a 130-foot light curtain wall, LED butterflies and a 20-foot tall Christmas tree where snow falls each night, guests can find holiday surprises around every corner of the theme park.

"It’s those special moments that are sure to become the beautiful memories they will look upon so fondly for so many years."

"There is just something about Christmas at Dollywood that puts you into the spirit of the holidays like nothing else," Wes Ramey, Public Relations Director for Dollywood, said. "We’re proud to be the 14-time Golden Ticket winner for Best Theme Park Christmas event and our teams are working hard to ensure that we earn the 15th-consecutive award next year."

