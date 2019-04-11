Disney's Hannah Montana memorabilia to be auctioned off for charity

A New York auction house announced Thursday that costumes, props and tour items from Disney Channel’s “Hannah Montana” will be auctioned off to raise money for charity.

Julien's Auctions said all proceeds will be donated to Wilder Minds charity, which aids at-risk animals from around the world. The memorabilia from the Disney TV series featuring Miley Cyrus will be auctioned online and at New York's Hard Rock Cafe on May 18.

The television series featured a high school student named Miley Stewart who secretly lived a double life selling out stadiums as her pop star alter ego Hannah Montana. The massively successful “Hannah Montana” franchise, which included albums, films and concerts, helped launch Cyrus’ career. The show ran from 2006 to 2011.

The auction will include costumes Cyrus wore on the show and on tour, most notably her famous black satin jacket, pink tank top and customized high-top sneakers from the "Hannah Montana: Best of Both Worlds Tour."

