Director passed on Taylor Swift for 'Les Miserables' role for this reason

Taylor Swift nearly landed a role in the 2012 film "Les Miserables."

Director Tom Hooper explained in a new interview that while Swift "rather brilliantly auditioned" for a role in the adaptation he ultimately passed on casting the superstar.

"I didn’t cast her, but I got very close to it. Ultimately, I couldn’t quite believe Taylor Swift was a girl people would overlook," Hooper told Vulture. "So it didn’t quite feel right for her for the most flattering reason."

The role went to actress Samantha Barks.

Swift would get her chance for the big screen seven years later in Hooper's "Cats."

However, Swift may have been better off in "Les Miserables" as the $100 million adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber's musical bombed at the box office, taking in just $6.5 million in ticket sales its first weekends. Critics haven't liked the film much better, as the movie drew an 18 percent fresh score on Rotten Tomatoes.