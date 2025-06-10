Diddy's request for mistrial denied as rapper's ex reveals details of alleged forced 'hotel nights'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Judge Arun Subramanian denied Sean "Diddy" Combs' request for a mistrial Tuesday morning ahead of the cross-examination of the rapper's ex-girlfriend.

Jurors heard testimony last week from Cassie Ventura's friend, Bryana "Bana" Bongolan, who claimed Diddy dangled her off a 17th floor balcony in September 2016. Portions of her testimony were questioned after Bana couldn't remember details of the alleged incident, including what drugs she was on at the time.

Diddy's legal team argued that the prosecution knowingly presented false testimony to the court in a letter filed June 7 and obtained by Fox News Digital.

Diddy's legal team wrote that Cassie and Bana each provided "demonstrably false" evidence about the balcony allegation to the court, and then "doubled down, using this false testimony to obtain a ruling admitting inadmissible hearsay evidence about it as well, all to present a false narrative to the jury."

However, the federal judge ruled there was no interference. Judge Subramanian noted the defense was able to, and did, attack Bongolan’s testimony to undermine her credibility. According to the judge, there was no prejudice to an exhibit that had helped the defense’s case.

Diddy's defense argued the issue could not be raised before Bongolan took the stand, and it's obvious she perjured herself. The defense insisted there is no basis that the government wasn’t aware this testimony was false.

The prosecution said there wasn't perjury and Bongolan's testimony could be explained by confusion, mistakes or faulty memory. The government pointed out Bongolan admitted she didn’t remember all the details.

Following Bongolan's testimony, Didddy's ex-girlfriend Jane took the stand. Testifying under a pseudonym, she told the jury about meeting the "Last Night" rapper in 2021. The two dated until Diddy's arrest in September 2024.

According to Jane, she was forced to participate in "hotel nights." During these sessions, which could last anywhere from 24 hours to multiple days, she was allegedly expected to have sex with other men while Diddy watched.

Jane was dating Diddy when Cassie's sexual abuse lawsuit was made public. She claimed she read three pages that showcased a similar experience to hers.

"I was reading these pages, and they felt like a nightmare," she told the jury. Jane began to cry on the stand, saying she had a lot of sympathy for Cassie. "I can’t believe I’m reading my own story," she recalled thinking at the time.

Jane testified from Thursday through Monday. Her cross-examination began Tuesday.

