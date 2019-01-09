Diane Kruger asks public to respect daughter’s privacy after paparazzi photos of baby released

Diana Kruger pleaded with the public to respect her baby girl’s privacy after paparazzi photos of the child were released without her and Norman Reedus’ consent.

Kruger, 42, took to Instagram to address the unauthorized photo showing her carrying her daughter in her arms while the mother-daughter duo were in public. The actress shared the photo, but hid the baby’s face by coloring over it with a red marker.

“Dear fans, dear non fans, dear paparazzi and anyone with a conscience. We were just tagged in these paparazzi pictures of me and our daughter. These pictures were taken without our consent and expose a vulnerable and innocent baby,” the “Inglourious Basterds” star wrote. “While we understand that some people would like to see a picture of our daughter, we as parents, want nothing more than allow her to grow up in privacy and safety.”

“Me and @bigbaldhead [Reedus] would kindly ask you to not repost these pictures and help us achieve that goal. Whoever has already posted them, please take them down,” she added.

Kruger asked people to “put yourself in our shoes” and said as parents they just want “the very best” for their daughter. She also thanked her followers for their support.

It’s unclear where and when the paparazzi photo was taken.

Reedus and Kruger welcomed their first child together in November but gave fans very few details about their baby girl. “The Walking Dead” actor finally gave the public a glimpse of his daughter when he shared an Instagram photo on Christmas Eve showing the baby’s tiny hand in his.

“A lot to be thankful for this year. this one especially. Love u Diane Mingus @helenachristensen [Helena Christensen] Happy family,” he captioned the photo.

The couple has kept their relationship private since they began dating in March 2017. They made their red carpet debut in January.