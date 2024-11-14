‘Gladiator II’ star Denzel Washington has awkward encounter with King Charles

Hollywood actor Denzel Washington had a memorable moment with King Charles III during the "Gladiator II" premiere.

King Charles, who attended the premiere without Queen Camilla as she continued to fight an ongoing chest infection, greeted the "Gladiator II" cast at the ODEON Luxe Leicester Square in London.

During the meet and greet, cast members, including Washington, Pedro Pascal and Paul Mescal, along with director Sir Ridley Scott, met King Charles one by one. However, Washington appeared nervous when he met the royal monarch.

QUEEN CAMILLA FORCED TO CANCEL EVENTS DUE TO CHEST INFECTION

"I didn’t know if I was supposed to grab your hand or not," Washington smiled as he gave Charles a handshake.

"I didn’t know if I was supposed to grab your hand or not." — Denzel Washington to King Charles III

"I’m just an awful … I’m a lovely man, you’ll see," Washington said, as he stumbled on his words. "I’m a lovely chap."

King Charles continued the exchange and said to Washington, "You’ve been in so many films, it’s fantastic."

WATCH: ‘GLADIATOR II’ STAR DENZEL WASHINGTON APPROACHES KING CHARLES IN AWKWARD ENCOUNTER

Washington graciously replied, "Thank you, thank you."

Meanwhile, Charles made a solo entrance to the Royal Film Performance of "Gladiator II."

Last week, Queen Camilla was forced to cancel events as she battled a chest infection.

KING CHARLES ‘OVERRULED’ QUEEN CAMILLA WHEN SHE DIDN'T WANT HIM TO REVEAL HIS HEALTH CONDITIONS: AUTHOR

Her Majesty was advised to take a "short period of rest," effectively canceling Camilla's upcoming events until further notice.

"Her Majesty The Queen is currently unwell with a chest infection, for which her doctors have advised a short period of rest," a statement from the palace read, according to the BBC.

"With great regret, Her Majesty has therefore had to withdraw from her engagements for this week, but she very much hopes to be recovered in time to attend this weekend’s Remembrance events as normal."

Ultimately, she was not able to attend the events, which took place last weekend.

Queen Camilla's chest infection comes after the royal family has been dealing with multiple health scares. Buckingham Palace announced King Charles III had been diagnosed with cancer in February.

"During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted," Buckingham Palace said in a statement at the time. "Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

After taking a short break, His Majesty returned to his public duties in April.

Shortly after, the palace revealed the Princess of Wales was also battling cancer.

Kate Middleton had undergone a planned abdominal surgery when they determined her condition was "non-cancerous." However, further testing showed "cancer had been present." She was advised to begin chemotherapy by her medical team.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"This, of course, came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family," the Princess of Wales said in part in a pre-recorded message in March.

"As you can imagine, this has taken time. It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment. But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be OK."

Prince William and Princess Kate have three children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital's Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report.