King Charles III

‘Gladiator II’ star Denzel Washington has awkward encounter with King Charles

King Charles made a solo entrance as Queen Camilla recovers from ongoing chest infection

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon Fox News
Published
During the ‘Gladiator II’ premiere, Denzel Washington experienced an awkward encounter with King Charles III.

Hollywood actor Denzel Washington had a memorable moment with King Charles III during the "Gladiator II" premiere. 

King Charles, who attended the premiere without Queen Camilla as she continued to fight an ongoing chest infection, greeted the "Gladiator II" cast at the ODEON Luxe Leicester Square in London.

During the meet and greet, cast members, including Washington, Pedro Pascal and Paul Mescal, along with director Sir Ridley Scott, met King Charles one by one. However, Washington appeared nervous when he met the royal monarch. 

King Charles III Attends The Royal Film Performance Of "Gladiator II"

Denzel Washington, left, approached King Charles III in an awkward manner during the Royal Film Performance of "Gladiator II." (Eddie Mulholland - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

"I didn’t know if I was supposed to grab your hand or not," Washington smiled as he gave Charles a handshake. 

"I didn’t know if I was supposed to grab your hand or not."

— Denzel Washington to King Charles III

"I’m just an awful … I’m a lovely man, you’ll see," Washington said, as he stumbled on his words. "I’m a lovely chap."

Denzel Washington, King Charles

Pedro Pascal, left, looks on as Denzel Washington meets King Charles III, right, as they attend the Royal Film Performance and Global Premiere of "Gladiator II" in Leicester Square. (Eddie Mulholland - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

King Charles continued the exchange and said to Washington, "You’ve been in so many films, it’s fantastic."

Washington graciously replied, "Thank you, thank you."

"Gladiator II" cast members

From left to right, Denzel Washington, Joseph Quinn, Connie Nielsen, Sir Ridley Scott, Paul Mescal, Fred Hechinger and Pedro Pascal attend the Royal Film Performance and Global Premiere of "Gladiator II." (Eddie Mulholland - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Charles made a solo entrance to the Royal Film Performance of "Gladiator II."

Last week, Queen Camilla was forced to cancel events as she battled a chest infection.

Her Majesty was advised to take a "short period of rest," effectively canceling Camilla's upcoming events until further notice.

"Her Majesty The Queen is currently unwell with a chest infection, for which her doctors have advised a short period of rest," a statement from the palace read, according to the BBC.

Queen Camilla

Queen Camilla was forced to cancel events as she continued to battle a chest infection. ( Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

"With great regret, Her Majesty has therefore had to withdraw from her engagements for this week, but she very much hopes to be recovered in time to attend this weekend’s Remembrance events as normal."

Ultimately, she was not able to attend the events, which took place last weekend.

Queen Camilla's chest infection comes after the royal family has been dealing with multiple health scares. Buckingham Palace announced King Charles III had been diagnosed with cancer in February.

"During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted," Buckingham Palace said in a statement at the time. "Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer."

Queen Camilla wearing a white dress looking at King Charles wearing a grey suit.

Queen Camilla's chest infection comes after the royal family has been dealing with multiple health scares. Buckingham Palace announced King Charles III had been diagnosed with cancer in February. (Getty Images)

After taking a short break, His Majesty returned to his public duties in April.

Shortly after, the palace revealed the Princess of Wales was also battling cancer.

Kate Middleton had undergone a planned abdominal surgery when they determined her condition was "non-cancerous." However, further testing showed "cancer had been present." She was advised to begin chemotherapy by her medical team.

"This, of course, came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family," the Princess of Wales said in part in a pre-recorded message in March. 

Close up of Kate Middleton in black dress and fascinator, wearing a poppy pin

The Princess of Wales shared a pre-recorded message in March regarding her health battle. (Samir Hussein)

"As you can imagine, this has taken time. It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment. But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be OK."

Prince William and Princess Kate have three children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Fox News Digital's Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report.

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

