Denzel Washington sets new record after wild year of retirement rumors, fan fights and embracing religion

Throughout the span of Denzel Washington’s illustrious career, the legendary actor has continued to make a major impact in Hollywood.

As the 69-year-old actor received his 11th Golden Globe nomination for his work in "Gladiator II," he set a new record, becoming the Black actor with the most nominations in the history of the awards show. He was previously tied for the record with legendary actor Sidney Poitier.

Washington has been nominated for best performance by a male actor in a supporting role for his portrayal of Macrinus in the action film.

Meanwhile, Washington has left fans buzzing in 2024 with a number of surprising moves. From teasing his retirement to becoming a minister and everything in between, here’s a look at the Hollywood star’s year of surprises.

‘GLADIATOR II’ STAR DENZEL WASHINGTON HAS AWKWARD ENCOUNTER WITH KING CHARLES

Washington hinted at his Hollywood exit after wrapping up several movie projects.

In November, the Academy Award-winning actor announced on Australia's "Today" show that he’s nearing the end of his Hollywood career.

"For me, it's about the filmmaker, especially at this point in my career," Washington said.

"I'm only interested in working with the best. I don't know how many more films I'm gonna make — probably not that many. I want to do things I haven't done."

He went on to discuss his upcoming roles, including in Shakespeare’s "Othello" on Broadway. Washington first portrayed the character when he was 22 and has plans to play Othello for the third time in a film adaptation.

Washington additionally booked a couple of other projects, including a role as Carthaginian general Hannibal in an upcoming Netflix project, collaborating with director Steve McQueen on a film and having a part in the third "Black Panther" movie.

The actor announced that he’s also going to play the character King Lear in another movie.

"After that, I’m going to retire," Washington remarked.

While Washington sent his passionate fans into a tailspin with his retirement rumors, he clarified his comments days after the "Today" interview.

"I didn't say I was going to go into retirement," he told BuzzFeed. "I said that it has to be a level of interest for me. I'm more interested in getting behind the camera, so that's about five years out."

"It's very difficult. And I may have used the word ‘retire,’ but I look at life in three sections: you learn, you earn, you return. I'm in the return part of life."

DENZEL WASHINGTON APPEARS TO LASH OUT AT FANS IN HEATED EXCHANGE IN NYC

Last year, Washington appeared to have a heated exchange with fans attempting to take his picture and ask for his autograph outside New York City's Museum of Modern Art.

In October, the "Training Day" actor attended a film benefit honoring Samuel L. Jackson.

While Washington arrived in good spirits and paused to take some photos for and with fans, his evening took an awkward turn as he lashed out.

As he was walking in, Washington quickly turned around and approached a group of fans seeking autographs.

In video obtained by Fox News Digital, Washington can be heard saying, "Put this down. I heard you. You talk about showing love … respect me."

WATCH: DENZEL WASHINGTON APPEARS TO LASH OUT AT FANS IN HEATED EXCHANGE IN NYC

"We always do," one fan responded.

"I said, ‘I’ll see you when I get out.' Which part of that don't y'all understand?" Washington said.

"Or not, or not! We can do it another way. I can do it both ways, y'all," he added before walking inside.

It's unclear what led to the exchange.

DENZEL WASHINGTON BECOMES A MINISTER AS HOLLYWOOD ACTOR ADMITS YOU 'CAN'T TALK' ABOUT RELIGION IN INDUSTRY

Meanwhile, the Hollywood actor can add ministry to his impressive resumé.

In December, Washington took on a new role in his life as he received his minister’s license.

Washington was baptized by Bishop James Pullings Jr. at the Kelly Temple in New York City.

"It took a while, but I'm finally here ... If [God] can do this for me, there's nothing He can't do for you," Washington said, according to a video shared online. "The sky literally is the limit."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Esther Renee Burns Pullings, the bishop's wife, shared photos of the moment on Facebook.

"A beautiful service we had today at The Historic Kelly Temple Church of God in Christ," she captioned the photos. "We witnessed our Bishop James Pullings Jr. baptizing now Minister Denzel Washington today To God Be The Glory!"

Washington previously admitted you "can't talk" about religion in the industry.

"When you see me, you see the best I could do with what I’ve been given by my lord and savior," the "Gladiator II" star wrote for Esquire. "I’m unafraid."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"I don’t care what anyone thinks. See, talking about the fear part of it — you can’t talk like that and win Oscars. You can’t talk like that and party. You can’t say that in this town," Washington added.

"I’m free now. It’s not talked about in this town. It’s not talked about … It’s not fashionable. It’s not sexy. But that doesn’t mean people in Hollywood don’t believe. There’s no such thing called Hollywood anyway. What does that even mean? That, to me, means a street called Hollywood Boulevard," he wrote.

Washington landed his breakthrough role in the medical drama "St. Elsewhere," in 1982. He earned multiple nominations for his work on the show and eventually was able to break into film.

Washington is known for films such as "Fences," "The Book of Eli," "Cry Freedom" and "Malcom X."

WATCH: ‘GLADIATOR II’ STAR DENZEL WASHINGTON APPROACHES KING CHARLES IN AWKWARD ENCOUNTER

Washington additionally had a memorable moment with King Charles III during the "Gladiator II" premiere.

In November, King Charles greeted the "Gladiator II" cast at the ODEON Luxe Leicester Square in London.

During the meet and greet, cast members, including Washington, Pedro Pascal and Paul Mescal, along with director Sir Ridley Scott, met King Charles one by one. However, Washington appeared nervous when he met the royal monarch.

"I didn’t know if I was supposed to grab your hand or not," Washington smiled as he gave Charles a handshake.

"I’m just an awful … I’m a lovely man, you’ll see," Washington said, as he stumbled on his words. "I’m a lovely chap."

King Charles continued the exchange and said to Washington, "You’ve been in so many films, it’s fantastic."

Washington graciously replied, "Thank you, thank you."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital's Lauryn Overhultz and Christina Dugan Ramirez contributed to this report.