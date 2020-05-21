Denise Richards says she did 'whatever' she could to 'hide' Charlie Sheen's behavior from daughters

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Denise Richards has revealed more details about her ex-husband Charlie Sheen's unruly past and how she spoke about it to their daughters.

The 49-year-old actress, who now stars on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," admitted she has been "struggling" to parent the couple's two daughters, Sam, 16, and Lola, 14.

"Sami, I think sometimes she does things hoping to get a reaction out of me. It's not easy," the actress said during Wednesday's episode, per Us Weekly. "A lot of people have an impression of me being wild and crazy, but Charlie was sober when we got married, so we were not this swinging couple that people might assume."

Richards later added that "things started to change rapidly" at home after she became pregnant with Lola.

"It was a very dark time, very toxic, and I filed for divorce when I was six months pregnant with her. I did whatever I could to hide Charlie's behavior. How do you tell kids what's really going on?"

The reality star recalled telling her kids that Sheen "had to go to work" but would reassure them he "loves you so much."

"He wants to be there for you girls," Richards said she would tell her girls.

Late last year Sheen revealed that he was celebrating two years of sobriety after a years-long battle with alcohol and drug abuse.

She recently spoke to Us Weekly about her current relationship with her ex-husband and admitted their communication is now "great."

Richards said that while she's discussed the custody battle between Sheen and herself on the show, her ex-husband "doesn’t watch the shows."

“I don’t even think he knows [what’s airing], but he knows obviously when you file something in court that it’s public,” Richards said. “He and I have dealt with this stuff for, gosh, 14, 15 years.”

She added: "We try to keep [the show] separate from things, but he hasn’t even said anything other than very positive [feedback]. It’s all good.”

But on a recent episode of "Real Housewives," cast member Teddi Mellencamp revealed to Richards that Sheen had released a statement, publicly saying that Richards was "behaving like a coward," per the magazine.

"I’ve been called worse by him," Richards responded. "Actually, that’s tame."

Richards has married Aaron Phypers. She also adopted another daughter, Eloise, in 2011.