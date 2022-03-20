Demi Moore celebrates ex-husband Bruce Willis’ 67th birthday: ‘Thankful for our blended family’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Demi Moore sent a special birthday message to her ex-husband, Bruce Willis.

On Saturday, the 59-year-old actress posted to her Instagram a picture with Willis. She captioned the image of the former couple, "Happy birthday, Bruce! Thankful for our blended family," adding a white heart emoji.

The duo stood in a kitchen, both smiling for the camera as Moore held a cutting board full of true morels.

In the comment sections, fans praised Moore and Willis for how they’ve remained friends since their divorce. One fan wrote, "Yours was the model for my blended family! And it works! Everyone is happy."

Another fan left a sweet message for the former couple and said, "Blended family goals! Adore you both. Blessings."

Moore and Willis, who turned 67 on Saturday, were married from 1987 to 2000. They share three daughters together: Rumer, 33, Scout, 30 and Tallulah, 28.

Willis remarried in 2009 to Emma Hemming and has two young daughters: Mabel, 9 and Evelyn, 7.

In 2020, Moore, Willis and their daughters quarantined together during the coronavirus pandemic.

"There's been a lot of challenges and a lot of tragedy with this pandemic, but I also think there's been a lot of gifts and blessings," Moore previously said during an interview with Naomi Campbell. "I personally feel like I was really grateful for things slowing down and the time that we had."

"It worked out that Bruce came and spent time with us," Moore recalled.

Moore and Willis were later joined by the actor's wife, Emma Hemming.

"My daughters love their little sisters and for me, our family, regardless what the shape of it is, it's important to keep together and for the little ones to feel comfortable with me, and to know me so they also know their sisters better," Moore reflected. "It was really sweet and we did have some silly times for sure."

