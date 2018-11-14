Demi Lovato fans slam body-shaming trolls for targeting singer in new paparazzi pics

Loyal Demi Lovato fans defended the recovering singer after social media trolls flooded Instagram with hateful and nasty comments targeting her appearance.

Celebrity gossip site Just Jared posted paparazzi photos of the 26-year-old reportedly on a "coffee run" after hitting the gym in Los Angeles last Wednesday.

So far, the post has garnered more than 26,000 likes and thousands of comments. While many fans were happy to see Lovato out and about after her release from rehab, others criticized the star – a body-positive role model – for her weight.

"Wow looks like she’s gained some weight back," one Instagram user pointed out.

"She fat. End of story," another wrote.

"She has become fatty," a third commented.

Countless fans fired back at Lovato's haters, defending the star and praising her for "getting healthy."

"For all of you who are fat shaming her, first look at yourself and than judge. You’re for equality, but all you can do is bring others down with your mean comments. She gained weight, and? You’re saying 'don’t make fun of an overweight person' but you’re doing the same thing. You’re a bully," one user commented.

"She is beautiful, but the most important thing: she is a warrior, she is a strong woman..." — Instagram user

DEMI LOVATO BREAKS HER SOCIAL MEDIA SILENCE, ENCOURAGES FANS TO VOTE

"She is beautiful, but the most important thing: she is a warrior, she is a strong woman who is fighting against a mental illness and that's amazing. Demi, you are amazing. She is an icon for a lot of people, she is an inspiration for me and for a lot of people around the world," another fan wrote, in part.

"Can't people just give her a break, give her some space and stop hating. She looks amazing," one woman urged.

Lovato entered rehab in August following a two-week hospitalization after nearly dying from a drug overdose.

“We just didn’t know ... if she was going to make it or not,” Lovato's mom, Dianna De La Garza, recalled to NewsMax TV. “I was very concerned, and I was trying to be strong for her."

DEMI LOVATO'S MOST POWERFUL MENTAL HEALTH AND ADDICTION ADVOCACY THROUGH THE YEARS

Lovato has never shied away from sharing her personal struggles with mental health and addiction. She has told tales of her battles with mental health, drugs and alcohol during concerts, award shows and social media — even filming a YouTube documentary about her road to sobriety.

The singer took to Instagram nearly two weeks after her overdose to thank fans for their support.

“I have always been transparent about my journey with addiction. What I’ve learned is that this illness is not something that disappears or fades with time. It is something I must continue to overcome and have not done yet,” she wrote. “I want to thank God for keeping me alive and well. To my fans, I am forever grateful for all of your love and support throughout this past week and beyond. Your positive thoughts and prayers have helped me navigate through this difficult time.”

Last week, Lovato broke her social media silence for the first time to urge people to vote on Election Day, announcing that she was "grateful to be home."