Former 'Deadliest Catch' crewman Jerod Sechrist busted for heroin possession

A deckhand on Captain Wild Bill’s boat who appeared on “Deadliest Catch” has been arrested for drug possession.

Police in Tampa, FL confirmed to Fox News that 33-year-old Jerod Sechrist was arrested on Oct. 5 after officers obtained a warrant over a past reckless driving incident. Police explained that when Sechrist was taken into custody, they found heroin on the former reality TV star’s person.

He was charged with possession of heroin and drug paraphernalia, police said.

According to TMZ, which first reported the news, Jerod appeared in three episodes of the hit Discovery series in 2016. He worked with the crew of Captain Wild Bill’s boat but didn’t have a great performance despite boasting a lot of crab fishing experience.

Most notably, Sechrist almost cost the notoriously no-nonsense captain a hefty fine by being unable to spot the difference between male and female king crabs. For those unfamiliar, in order to keep the crab population from dwindling, it is illegal to catch females.

Sechrist isn’t the only “Deadliest Catch” star to be in trouble with the law this year. In August, Jake Harris, a fisherman that appeared on the series until 2012, was sentenced to 18 months in jail for leading police on a chase in Washington.

Many fans of the hit TV series may remember Jake as the son of the late Captain Phil Harris. Phil died in 2010 of an apparent stroke. Harris’ brother, Josh, still appears on the show as captain of the family ship, the Cornelia Marie.

TMZ reported at the time that Jake was sentenced for felony charges of driving under the influence and possession with intent to manufacture or deliver heroin.