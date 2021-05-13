'Deadliest Catch' star Jake Harris arrested in Washington again for DUI: report

Former "Deadliest Catch" star Jake Harris was reportedly arrested for another DUI after previously landing himself behind bars in 2019.

Harris appeared on the hit Discovery series about Alaskan crab fishermen until 2012. Many fans of the hit TV series may remember Jake as the son of the late Captain Phil Harris. Phil died in 2010 of an apparent stroke. Harris’ brother, Josh , still appears on the show as captain of the family ship, the Cornelia Marie

TMZ reports that the former reality TV star, 35, was busted near Mount Vernon, Wash. last week after the Dodge Journey 86 he was driving was clocked doing 86 MPH in a 70 zone. The outlet reports that Harris drove the vehicle another 3 miles after cops attempted to pull him over in order to stop in a safe location.

When police spoke with him, they learned that his license had been revoked. In addition, he is required to have an ignition interlocking device installed in his car as a condition of his previous arrest for DUI in 2019. Harris didn’t have the device in the car and explained to police it was because he had borrowed the vehicle from a friend.

The outlet reports that officers noticed Harris was repeating himself, appeared pale and his eyes were bloodshot and his pupils were constricted. Suspecting he was impaired, they asked him to take a sobriety test, which Harris reportedly refused, opting instead to go to jail. He was booked for felony DUI, misdemeanor driving on a license revoked and misdemeanor failure to have an ignition interlock installed.

Representatives for the Washington State Patrol did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

According to records viewed by Fox News, Harris was released from the county jail on bond Tuesday after initially being booked on May 7.

As mentioned, this isn’t Harris’ first brush with the law in Washington. He was previously sentenced to 18 months for felony charges of driving under the influence and possession with intent to manufacture or deliver heroin.

The charges stemmed from an incident in which he allegedly refused to identify himself to park rangers before taking off in an RV. State troopers pursued him and forced him to stop. It was reported at the time that police found drugs and a stolen firearm inside the vehicle.