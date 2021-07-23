'Days of Our Lives' not returning until after Tokyo Olympics

"Days of Our Lives" won't be airing new episodes until the 2020 Toyko Olympics are over.

A rep for the daytime soap confirmed the show's suspension to Fox News on Friday.

"Days of Our Lives" will return to NBC on August 9, 2021. According to KFDX/KJTL, "The Today Show" and "Judge Judy" will not be affected by the sports programming.

When "DOOL" returns, fans of the Emmy-winning drama series can look forward to seeing Backstreet Boys alum AJ McLean.

KRISTIAN ALFONSO IS LEAVING 'DAYS OF OUR LIVES' AFTER 37 YEARS

"There is a certain daytime TV show that my grandmother and I used to watch growing up. I’ll drop a couple of hints – Bo, Hope, Patch. Ring a bell?" he said on Instagram.

The singer was, of course, referring to characters Bo Brady and Hope Williams Brady, played by Peter Reckell and Kristian Alfonso, respectively.

"Your’s truly is making a guest appearance on this show right here," McLean teased. "Oh my god I’m freaking out. So exciting. I hope made you proud grandma."

In May 2021, NBC, Corday Productions and Sony Pictures Television announced that "Days of our Lives" was picked up for two more years. This renewal will take one of TV’s most iconic series through its 57th and 58th seasons.

"After more than 55 years of bringing drama, adventure and romance to screens around the world, we are thrilled and honored to carry on the "Days of our Lives" legacy for another two years," said executive producer Ken Corday. "We are thankful to NBC for their enduring commitment to the show and grateful to continue this wonderful journey with our fans for years to come."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Days of our Lives," which is currently in its 56th season, aired it’s 14,000th episode in December and remains NBC’s longest-running series. Set in the fictitious Midwestern town of Salem, the core families are the Bradys, Hortons, Carvers, DiMeras, and Kiriakises. The show’s multi-layered storylines continue to capture audiences with elements of romance, adventure, mystery, comedy, and drama.



