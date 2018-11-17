David Foster's fiancée, Katharine McPhee, posts 'Meet the Fosters' Thanksgiving photo

Katharine McPhee is getting ready for Thanksgiving with fiancé David Foster and his family.

On Friday, the former "American Idol" star posted a Photoshopped "Meet the Fosters" Instagram photo - a play on the famous comedy, "Meet the Fockers" movie cover - featuring her fiancé and his daughters, Sara, 37; Erin, 36; Amy, 45; Jordan, 32; and Allison, 48.

“Coming this Thanksgiving day 🦃,” she captioned the family photo where her head can be seen Photoshopped on top the body sitting on the lap of a Photoshopped Foster.

The picture also included the line, "Mommy's home," under the "Meet the Fosters" title.

According to ET, Foster's daughter Amy commented on McPhee's Instagram and said, "I love the part in the film when you formally adopt us. So emotional."

The 34-year-old soon-to-be Mrs. Foster replied, "I know. That was such a good note you gave the director. Really effective."

Since announcing the news of their engagement over the summer, Foster and McPhee have not shied away from displaying their love to the world. Despite their 34-year age difference, the couple has been quick to slam the haters and continue to pack on the PDA.

Earlier in the month, the pair posed for photos while attending The Israel Defense Forces Western Region Gala at the Beverly Hills Hotel where they were seen getting cozy with one another. The couple was later snapped sharing a kiss, with Foster's arm around McPhee during the event.

Prior to attending the evening gala, the May-December couple stepped out to celebrate Foster's 69th birthday. The pair reportedly celebrated the music producer's day of birth with a casual lunch date in Los Angeles.

McPhee was seen donning a floral ensemble on Thursday afternoon while walking alongside her soon-to-be husband.

Back in September, the musical couple spoke out about their age gap and said that they don't care what people have to say about their age difference.

"It doesn't make sense to a lot of people, but it does to us," McPhee told People last month. "He has things to learn from me and I have a lot of things to learn from him, so I think we have a nice yin and yang."

The couple met for the first time in 2006 when the music master served as a mentor for the then-contestant on "American Idol". After gaining fame post-"American Idol," Foster helped to produce McPhee's first single.

“She didn’t catch my eye on the first day because I was so busy trying to do my job,” Foster admitted. "But, the reality is that in the last 12 years I’ve always had a connection with her.”