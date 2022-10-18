David Bowie’s widow Iman hopes to see the iconic musician again ‘if there is an afterlife’

Iman thinks of her beloved husband David Bowie "every day and every minute."

The legendary musician fought cancer for 18 months before he passed away in 2016 at age 69.

The supermodel, who married the "Ziggy Stardust" singer in 1992, said she hopes to see him again.

"If there is an afterlife, I’d like to see my husband again," said the 67-year-old during a recent appearance on SiriusXM’s Today Show Radio special.

"I have a necklace I’m wearing under here that has his name on it," she shared. "I’ve worn it since that first week after David passed away. I think of him all the time."

During the sit-down, Iman revealed it annoys her when people refer to Bowie as her "late husband."

"Don’t call my husband ‘late,’" she said. "He’s not my late husband. He’s my husband. And he’ll always be."

The couple shared a daughter named Alexandria "Lexi" Jones, 22.

"I think if you’re lucky, you’ll experience something like that, you know what I mean?" she reflected on her marriage. "It’s luck, and I was lucky."

In 2021, Iman told People magazine she has no plans to ever remarry.

"Someone a few years ago referred to David as my late husband and I said, ‘No, he’s not my late husband. He’s my husband,’" she said at the time.

"I definitely feel his presence, especially when I look out over the glorious sunsets at our home because David loves sunsets," she continued. "So in that way he is ever-present. Through my memory, my love lives."

According to the outlet, Bowie and Iman first met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend. The life-changing meeting took place after Iman moved to Los Angeles briefly in 1990.

"I had never intended to move there," she said. "It's not one of my favorite places. It’s so vast, but I personally believe now that was my destiny. My destiny was calling me to get there so I could meet David."

"David said it was love at first sight," she shared. "It took me a few months, but I got there."

Iman revealed that Bowie took his time to court her. There was one moment that made Iman realize that they were meant for each other.

"Early on, we were walking down the street and my shoelace came undone and he got on his knees to tie it for me and I thought, ‘He’s the one,’" she said.

The couple tied the knot in 1992 and lived a private life in New York City with their daughter.

"I knew him as the man, David Jones, his real name," said Iman. "And not the rock star."

The love they had for each other, she said, will always endure.

"I felt cherished," she said. "Cherished and safe."