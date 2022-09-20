David Beckham honors Queen Elizabeth II after paying respects to Her Majesty

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

David Beckham and wife Victoria Beckham paid tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II as she was laid to rest Monday.

Beckham, 47, shared a photo of Queen Elizabeth II's casket being carried by pallbearers Monday. A state funeral was held for Her Majesty at Westminster Hall before she was buried at St. George's Chapel in Windsor.

"Our Queen is home.. Today we said a final farewell to Her Majesty The Queen," Beckham shared on social media after the queen's funeral on Monday. "This week the world has mourned the loss of a unique, inspirational & caring leader.

"People from all walks of life came together in their thousands to show gratitude for our beloved Queen," he added. "Alongside the incredible ceremony and tradition we have watched a loving family grieve for a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother with dignity and dedication. Her legacy of service and devotion to duty will endure… Long live the King.."

Beckham's tribute to the queen followed his decision to wait in the queue with members of the public to pay his respects to the late queen.

"I thought by coming at 2 a.m. it was going to be a little bit quieter. I was wrong," Beckham told BBC. "Everybody had that in mind."

The retired soccer star explained that he had joined the queue to "experience and celebrate what Her Majesty has done for us."

"So this day was always going to be difficult, and it's difficult for the nation. It's difficult for everyone around the world, because I think everyone is feeling it, and our thoughts are with the family and obviously with everybody here today," he added.

"The most special moment for me was to receive my OBE. I took my grandparents with me, who were the ones that really brought me up to be a huge royalist and a fan of the royal family, and obviously I had my wife there as well."

Beckham was appointed an Order of the British Empire in 2003 by Queen Elizabeth II. He also met Her Majesty in 2018 ahead of the Queen's Young Leaders Awards Ceremony.

The soccer star's wife Victoria also shared her own tribute.

"I’ve spent the last week reflecting on the loss of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and how she was a powerful source of inspiration not just for me, but for so many around the world," she wrote. "The ultimate icon in every way and the epitome of elegance, she will live on in our hearts and minds forever. I offer my deepest sympathy and heartfelt condolences to the Royal Family at this time, and we join them in mourning the loss of our beloved Sovereign."