Comedy
Published

Dave Chappelle's alleged attacker reveals motivation: 'I wanted him to know what he said was triggering'

Isaiah Lee is charged with attacking Dave Chappelle during show at Hollywood Bowl on May 3

By Lauryn Overhultz | Fox News
Dave Chappelle's alleged attacker revealed the motivation behind the moment in a recent jailhouse interview.

Isaiah Lee, 23, explained in an interview with the New York Post that Chapelle's jokes about homelessness and the LGBTQ were "triggering" for him.

"I identify as bisexual… and I wanted him to know what he said was triggering," Lee told the outlet.

"I wanted him to know that next time, he should consider first running his material by people it could affect."

Dave Chappelle's alleged attacker revealed the motivation behind his decision to tackle the comedian on-stage at the Hollywood Bowl.

DAVE CHAPPELLE'S ALLEGED ATTACKER CHARGED WITH ATTEMPTED MURDER IN UNRELATED CASE

Lee himself has also been homeless.

"I’m also a single dad and my son is 5," Lee explained. "It’s a struggle and I wanted Dave Chappelle to know it’s not a joke."

Lee allegedly attacked Chappelle in the middle of his "Netflix Is a Joke" festival on May 3. The suspect was carrying a replica gun with a knife blade inside when he allegedly attacked Chappelle during the Hollywood Bowl, police say.

Lee was intercepted by security and suffered a broken arm and two black eyes, according to the New York Post.

This photo combination provided by the Los Angeles Police Department shows the fake handgun with the real knife blade inside that was taken from the man who attacked comedian Dave Chappelle at the Hollywood Bowl.

This photo combination provided by the Los Angeles Police Department shows the fake handgun with the real knife blade inside that was taken from the man who attacked comedian Dave Chappelle at the Hollywood Bowl. (Los Angeles Police Dept. via AP)

A spokesperson for Netflix told Fox News Digital: "We care deeply about the safety of creators, and we strongly defend the right of stand-up comedians to perform on stage without fear of violence."

Lee is being held on $30,000 bail. L.A. City Attorney Mike Feuer charged Lee with four misdemeanor counts: battery, possession of a weapon with intent to assault, unauthorized access to the stage area during a performance, and commission of an act that delays the event or interferes with the performer.

"My office takes protecting public safety extremely seriously, and we are going to vigorously prosecute this case," Feuer said in a video.

Isaiah Lee has been charged with four misdemeanors in connection with the attack on Dave Chappelle.

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced Thursday that Lee has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly stabbing his roommate in December while Lee was living in a transitional housing apartment.

Lee pleaded not guilty to the charge Thursday and is scheduled to appear again before a judge June 2 in Department 32 of the Foltz Criminal Justice Center. 

Lauryn Overhultz is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital.

Trending