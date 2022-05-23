Dave Chappelle's alleged attacker reveals motivation: 'I wanted him to know what he said was triggering'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Dave Chappelle's alleged attacker revealed the motivation behind the moment in a recent jailhouse interview.

Isaiah Lee, 23, explained in an interview with the New York Post that Chapelle's jokes about homelessness and the LGBTQ were "triggering" for him.

"I identify as bisexual… and I wanted him to know what he said was triggering," Lee told the outlet.

"I wanted him to know that next time, he should consider first running his material by people it could affect."

Lee himself has also been homeless.

"I’m also a single dad and my son is 5," Lee explained. "It’s a struggle and I wanted Dave Chappelle to know it’s not a joke."

Lee allegedly attacked Chappelle in the middle of his "Netflix Is a Joke" festival on May 3. The suspect was carrying a replica gun with a knife blade inside when he allegedly attacked Chappelle during the Hollywood Bowl, police say.

Lee was intercepted by security and suffered a broken arm and two black eyes, according to the New York Post.

A spokesperson for Netflix told Fox News Digital: "We care deeply about the safety of creators, and we strongly defend the right of stand-up comedians to perform on stage without fear of violence."

Lee is being held on $30,000 bail. L.A. City Attorney Mike Feuer charged Lee with four misdemeanor counts: battery, possession of a weapon with intent to assault, unauthorized access to the stage area during a performance, and commission of an act that delays the event or interferes with the performer.

"My office takes protecting public safety extremely seriously, and we are going to vigorously prosecute this case," Feuer said in a video.

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced Thursday that Lee has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly stabbing his roommate in December while Lee was living in a transitional housing apartment.

Lee pleaded not guilty to the charge Thursday and is scheduled to appear again before a judge June 2 in Department 32 of the Foltz Criminal Justice Center.