Danica Patrick
Published

Danica Patrick confirms split from Carter Comstock

The former NASCAR driver previously dated Aaron Rodgers

By Melissa Roberto | Fox News
Danica Patrick is a single woman once again.

The former NASCAR driver confirmed she and Comstock called it quits after nearly a year of dating.

"We were together for a while, and unfortunately it didn't work, but it doesn't mean that it wasn't a really fun time and we didn't do a lot of really amazing things," Patrick, 39, confirmed to People.

Patrick went on to clarify that there wasn't any big reason for the split other than they weren't each other's forever person.

Danica Patrick's last race came at the 2018 Indy 500.

Danica Patrick's last race came at the 2018 Indy 500. (Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images)

"It doesn't mean that there's something wrong with either of us," she added. "It's just a matter of finding someone who you can stand the test of time with."

A representative for Patrick did not immediately return Fox News' request for comment.

Comstock is the co-founder of meal-prep business Freshly.

The retired racecar driver previously dated Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The pair dated for two years. Rodgers moved on with Shailene Woodley, although the pair are said to have split earlier this year.

Danica Patrick previously dated NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Danica Patrick previously dated NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers. (AP)

Following Patrick and Rodgers' split, Patrick opened up about what she expects from a potential future significant other and noted that "the next guy has his work cut out for him."

"The next guy has his work cut out for him because my intuition, my standards, my boundaries, my wants and needs are off the charts," Patrick said during an appearance on "The Rachel Hollis Show."

Carter Comstock and Danica Patrick.

Carter Comstock and Danica Patrick. (Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

She continued: "'Cause I’ve gotten to know me so much more. So it’s gonna be so much more narrow and specific. And I think that’s the challenge with a relationship."

Melissa Roberto covers entertainment at Foxnews.com. You can reach her at Melissa.Roberto@fox.com.

