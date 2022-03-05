Danica Patrick confirms split from Carter Comstock

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Danica Patrick is a single woman once again.

The former NASCAR driver confirmed she and Comstock called it quits after nearly a year of dating.

"We were together for a while, and unfortunately it didn't work, but it doesn't mean that it wasn't a really fun time and we didn't do a lot of really amazing things," Patrick, 39, confirmed to People.

Patrick went on to clarify that there wasn't any big reason for the split other than they weren't each other's forever person.

AARON RODGERS SAYS HE LOVES SHAILENE WOODLEY AFTER BREAKUP: 'I AM GRATEFUL FOR YOU'

"It doesn't mean that there's something wrong with either of us," she added. "It's just a matter of finding someone who you can stand the test of time with."

A representative for Patrick did not immediately return Fox News' request for comment.

Comstock is the co-founder of meal-prep business Freshly.

The retired racecar driver previously dated Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers . The pair dated for two years. Rodgers moved on with Shailene Woodley, although the pair are said to have split earlier this year.

A LOOK AT DANICA PATRICK’S DATING HISTORY

Following Patrick and Rodgers' split, Patrick opened up about what she expects from a potential future significant other and noted that "the next guy has his work cut out for him."

"The next guy has his work cut out for him because my intuition, my standards, my boundaries, my wants and needs are off the charts," Patrick said during an appearance on " The Rachel Hollis Show ."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

She continued: "'Cause I’ve gotten to know me so much more. So it’s gonna be so much more narrow and specific. And I think that’s the challenge with a relationship."