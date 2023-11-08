'Wonder Years' star Danica McKellar warns don't expect a 'fairy tale' every day in marriage

Danica McKellar reflected on the key to a successful relationship after celebrating the 10th anniversary of her first date with her husband Scott Sveslosky.

The 48-year-old actress, who is starring in the upcoming Great American Family holiday movie "A Royal Date for Christmas," recently marked 10 years since she first met Sveslosky. McKellar told Fox News Digital that she believes couples need to be realistic and willing to take accountability in order to sustain lasting love.

"I think the key to any good relationship is not expecting it to be a fairy tale every day and to be willing to put in the work, to be willing to look at what your own expectations are," the "Wonder Years" alum explained.

She continued, "When you're feeling frustrated with something, with a situation, find your part in it. Always. Always. Come to any conversation when there's conflict with, well, here's what I could have done better."

"Always search for it. Hunt for it. Because that's what you want your partner to do, too, right?"

McKellar and Sveslosky tied the knot during an intimate ceremony in Kauai, Hawaii, in November 2014. The California native was previously married to composer Mike Verta from 2009 to 2012. The exes share son Draco, 13.

During her interview with Fox News Digital, McKellar shared her thoughts on the advice that she would give her younger self when she was growing up in the 1990s and if she would have done anything differently.

"I think we all would, but that's the whole thing," she said. "You can't have the wisdom as an adult you have when you're a kid, otherwise you wouldn't be a kid."

"I mean, the thing I would tell myself when I was younger and especially when I was wishing that I would find my fairy tale, is 'It's going to work out. It might take longer than you expect. You might have to go through a marriage first. It's going to be hard, but it works out in the end.'"

On Oct. 16, McKellar shared an Instagram tribute to celebrate her decade-long relationship with Sveslosky. In her post, the actress included a slideshow of photos of the pair taken over their years together.

"Exactly 10 years ago, Scott and I met and ever since, I've felt like the luckiest woman on the planet!!" she wrote in the caption, adding a smiley face surrounded by hearts emoji.

McKellar continued, "October 16, 2013, we met for coffee, which turned into lunch, which turned into frozen yogurt, which turned into a lifetime together!"

"Thank you Scott, for being the best husband and partner I ever could have dreamed off (sic)," she added. "I love you so much and all our adventures together. Here's to many more decades ahead!"

"Happy 10 year anniversary of our first date!!"

The couple recently collaborated for the second time on the Great American Family movie "Swing Into Romance," which premiered on Oct. 7. McKellar executive produced and starred in the romantic comedy dance film and Sveslosky wrote the story.

"Back in 2017, I told my husband that I wanted to play a math teacher in a movie, and he wrote the story for a movie that ended up being called ‘Campfire Kiss’ and I did that for Hallmark," McKellar told People magazine in July.

"More recently, I said, 'I really want to dance in a movie,' and he wrote this story," she said of "Swing Into Romance."

"He's not a writer! He's a lawyer," the "Dancing With The Stars" alum added. "He just is good at putting together ideas when I really want to do something. And it's just fun to have that knowledge that he's a part of this."

In her latest Great American Family move, "A Royal Date for Christmas," McKellar plays stylist Bella Sparks, who is hired to outfit a new client Stefan (Damon Runyan) for a week of high-stakes meetings after he loses his luggage.

Stefan also enlists Bella to be his "official plus one" at the formal events that he has to attend during the week. Bella later discovers that Stefan is actually Stefan William Francis Brown, the Duke of Tangford.

Though Bella and Stefan are both disillusioned with love, a fairytale romance blossoms between the pair in the week leading up to Christmas.

"A Royal Date for Christmas" will premiere on Great American Family on Nov. 25.