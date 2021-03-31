'Dancing with the Stars' renewed for Season 30

ABC's long-running "Dancing with the Stars" has been picked up for a 30th season.

The milestone was announced across the show's social media platforms on Tuesday.

"See you back in the #DWTS ballroom!" a tweet from the dance competition series reads.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, host Tyra Banks, judges Len Goodman, Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli are expected to return. A premiere date has yet to be annnounced and celebrity contestants and dance pros are expected to be revealed at a later date.

TOM BERGERON, ERIN ANDREWS REUNITE AFTER THEIR ‘DANCING WITH THE STARS’ REPLACEMENT

Banks appeared to tease her return in an Instagram post consisting of selfies. "#DWTS 2021 💪🏽," she captioned the post.

Season 29 was memorable in that it welcomed Banks for the first time as host after it was announced in July 2020 that longtime hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews were exiting the series.

Fans were stunned when Bergeron suddenly announced on Twitter that he would not be back. He hosted the show since its debut in 2005. Andrews had been a co-host for six years, following her Season 10 appearance as a celebrity contestant.

"ABC opted not to pick up Tom's option. In the fine tradition of Hollywood cliches, they're 'Going in a different direction,'" a statement from Bergeron’s reps provided to Fox News read at the time.

TOM BERGERON LEAVES ‘DANCING WITH THE STARS’ AFTER 15 YEARS OF HOSTING

Although Banks has previously said that her predecessors left behind big shoes to fill, she considers herself a fan of the show and was excited to take on the hosting duties. In addition to "America’s Next Top Model," she previously hosted "America’s Got Talent."

Kaitlyn Bristowe and her professional partner, Artem Chigvintsev, took home the coveted mirror ball trophy for Season 29, beating out finalists Nev Schulman, Grammy-winning rapper Nelly, and "One Day at a Time" actress Justina Machado.

The duo received two perfect scores for their repeat of the tango to Britney Spears' "Toxic" and a dazzling performance of "Sparkling Diamonds" from Moulin Rouge.

Schulman known for hosting MTV's "Catfish," and pro Jenna Johnson came in second place. Nelly and his professional partner Daniella Karagach came in third.

'DANCING WITH THE STARS' CHRISHELL STAUSE AND KEO MOTSEPE SPLIT, SHE BRANDS HIM A 'LIAR'

It was the first time Chigvintsev won the competition. He explained it was an "emotional" win for him, as he returned to the ABC competition show this year after not being asked to return in 2019 for Season 28.

"I was thinking about where I was a year ago, exactly. Where I was not a part of last season, how I felt that [my] old dancing dreams were done and dusted, and that I was never going to be able to perform on that stage at all," Artem said via Entertainment Tonight. "And then just standing with Kaitlyn in the final and being called as the champion of the season? I mean, it was such a surreal moment that I never thought it would be, in the reality of this world."

Just a couple weeks ago, Bergeron and Andrews shared on Instagram that the former hosts met up for a reunion.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Reunited & it feels so good," Bergeron, 65, wrote alongside a photo of him and Andrews sitting in a restaurant with drinks in their hands.

Andrews, 42, commented: "Having sack after tequila after sack after tequila!!!"