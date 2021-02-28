'Dancing with the Stars' Chrishell Stause and Keo Motsepe split, she brands him a 'liar'

"Selling Sunset" star Chrishell Stause is not staying silent about her recent split from "Dancing with the Stars" pro Keo Motsepe.

Stause, 39, went on Instagram to refute reports that suggested Motsepe is taking their breakup hard, according to alleged inside sources.

One screenshot she posted to her Instagram Story on Friday was from People magazine, which said: "’[Keo] enjoyed his time with Chrishell and was 100 percent in it,’ the source told the outlet, adding, ‘He’s had a tough time with his mom’s passing, but he really wanted to make his relationship with Chrishell last.’"

Stause provided her own lengthy caption over the screenshot, saying, "Ok I TRULY wanted to keep this drama free, but playing the victim and bringing your mom into it is a step too far for me. I was also 100% in it as well."

She went on to brand Motsepe as being untruthful in their three-month relationship, based on new information she obtained. However, these details have not been shared with the public.

In Stause’s own words, "…revelations told to me recently have made me question if you could even order a coffee without lying."

Stause doubled down on her accusation by posting an Instagram Story that linked to an article titled "Liar, Liar: How to Break Free from Habitual Lying" from the American Addiction Centers.

When faced with criticism, Stause followed up her posts by saying she felt the insider’s comment was a prod that wasn’t needed.

"Probably best not to poke a bear holding receipts," she wrote.

Motsepe, 31, has not commented publicly about their break up at this time. And unlike Stause, his Instagram still features pictures from their short-lived relationship.

For example, the pro dancer’s Valentine’s Day tribute to Stause remains up, which shows the "Selling Sunset" star left three kiss emojis at the time.

Meanwhile, on Saturday Stause went back on her Instagram Story to express her approval of Us magazine’s coverage of their breakup, which cites an unnamed insider who says Stause was "wronged."

"Was I mess? Yes. But I appreciate this truthful non manipulative change of tone," she captioned the screenshot.

Stause and Motsepe met on the set of "Dancing with the Stars" in season 29. The pair became Instagram official in December 2020.