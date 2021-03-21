Tom Bergeron, Erin Andrews reunite after their ‘Dancing with the Stars’ replacement

Former "Dancing with the Stars" hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews reunited on Thursday, according to Instagram posts the pair have shared.

"Reunited & it feels so good," Bergeron, 65, wrote alongside a photo of him and Andrews sitting in a restaurant with drinks in their hands.

Andrews, 42, commented: "Having sack after tequila after sack after tequila!!!"

The duo’s on-camera reunion comes eight months after ABC revealed it was going in a different direction for its season 29 host.

Bergeron had been a part of the "DWTS" family for 15 years while Andrews had been a co-host for six years, following her season 10 appearance as a celebrity contestant.

Andrews shared the same restaurant post as Bergeron to her own feed, where she wrote a cryptic caption that said, "Always something in the works."

Meanwhile, Bergeron commented under her post that they were "a fine looking pair of humans."

The TV presenter went on post another photo that showed him and Andrews smiling outside, arm-in-arm.

"This reunion deserves another post," he captioned the selfie.

All three posts received more than 56,500 likes from dedicated fans. Several celebrities also chimed in to share their love for the two "DWTS" alumni, including fellow dance show personality Cat Deeley, actress Danica McKellar and choreographer Brittany Cherry.

Bergeron and Andrews’ hosting duties were taken over by supermodel Tyra Banks, 47, who made her "Dancing with the Stars" debut in September.

"I think the challenge is stepping into shoes," Banks told Us Weekly at the time. "I mean, you know, Tom Bergeron and Erin, they lead the show, this is one of the top-rated shows in the world. So [I’m] respecting the stage that they have set and then adding my icing to that."