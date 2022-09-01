'Dancing with the Stars' pro Lindsay Arnold announces she's leaving the show: 'We exhausted every option'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Another one bites the bust.

"Dancing with the Stars" pro Lindsay Arnold Cusick is hanging up her dancing shoes and heading back to Utah - at least for the time being.

Cusick, who has appeared on the show for 10 seasons and won the coveted Mirrorball Trophy on the 25th season of the show, explained in an Instagram post why she had to make "one of the hardest decisions."

The dancer, who lives with her husband and daughter in Utah, cites her priorities lie with them, and although they "exhausted every option" to make the job work, it was not in the cards.

Her announcement comes hours after another pro, Sharna Burgess, announced that she too had "made the really hard decision to not do the season," on her Instagram stories.

Other pros, including Sasha Farber, Jenna Johnson and Cheryl Burke chimed in on Cusick's departure, with Burke writing, "Love you Linds and miss YOU already."

Sean Spicer, her celebrity partner from season 28, wrote, "It was an honor to be your partner. I saw every day how caring, patient and kind you are. The show was better for you and now Sam and Sage get you full time. "

Both Cusick and Burgess are leaving the door open for their returns to the show, with the latter revealing she will be there in "some capacity" this season, as the show shifts to Disney+ from ABC.

Cusick wrote to her followers it "doesn't mean that this is the end for me and DWTS…I can't wait to watch this next season of DWTS and see all of my friends dance, I'm going to be the biggest fan girl!"

Initial leaks of the season 31 cast have already rumpled feathers with fans online, with many not interested in the slew of stars culled for the next round of competition.