Sean Spicer still on 'DWTS' has 'Queer Eye' star Karamo Brown saying 'I was robbed'

“Queer Eye” star Karamo Brown let loose on Sean Spicer for remaining on “Dancing with the Stars” after he was eliminated in week four.

Speaking on “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen,” Brown was asked directly by a fan how he feels about being given the boot while Spicer continues to struggle with his dancing.

“I can tell you that I had an amazing time on the show,” he said. “I was robbed, I should have still been there.”

The former White House press secretary is upsetting judges and fans alike by getting low scores for his dances only to be rescued from elimination by fans turning out to vote for him to continue. As a result, many believe contestants like Brown were cut loose too early.

“But it's also fan votes, and, you know, middle America watches the show and they vote for him," Brown added. "And also our president, who should be doing other stuff, has been tweeting vote for the man."

President Trump has previously urged his 66.5 million followers on Twitter to vote for his former press secretary, insisting that he’s a “great and very loyal guy who is working very hard.”

Brown caught backlash when this season of the ABC dancing competition show started for calling Spicer a “good guy.” The backlash got so intense that he deactivated his Twitter account.

"I deactivated because they were giving my sons death threats" he explained to Cohen, "because I was nice to Sean Spicer. There was no friendship. I was just saying that, if we're going to be on the same show, I'm gonna have a respectful conversation with someone who's different than me."

He continued: "People were like, 'How dare you? Oh my gosh!' And I was like, hey, if you've never seen me on television, I'm always gonna be the person to build a bridge."