Dakota Johnson saved from video chat troubles by Chris Martin: 'Welcome, welcome'

Chris Martin has Dakota Johnson's back.

The 44-year-old Coldplay frontman has been dating Johnson, 32, since 2017, and the two have maintained a relatively private romance — though fans got a peek into their home life on Sunday during the Sundance Film Festival.

Among the festival's lineup on Sunday was a virtual discussion with the team behind the film "Cha Cha Real Smooth," which debuted at the festival, featuring Johnson, Cooper Raiff and Vanessa Burghardt.

The panel was kicked off by a moderator, who first introduced Raiff and Burghardt, who shared a computer for the event, before then introducing Johnson.

Unfortunately, the actress seemingly faced some technical difficulties, as there was a brief moment of silence until her image appeared, also featuring Martin, who appeared to have been reaching up to touch the camera.

When the stream appeared, Martin withdrew his hand as Johnson laughed.

"Hello," the singer said as he left the room. "Welcome, welcome."

Johnson was quickly able to contain her laughter and dove right into a conversation about the film.

The actress recently spoke with Elle U.K., mentioning her low-profile but happy relationship with the "Fix You" singer.

"We’ve been together for quite a while, and we go out sometimes, but we both work so much that it’s nice to be at home and be cozy and private," she said at the time.

Of how she and Martin manage to maintain a modicum of privacy, Johnson added : "Most of the partying takes place inside my house."

Johnson's own father, Don Johnson has expressed admiration for Martin, while the singer's ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow has also previously given her fellow actress her own stamp of approval.

Johnson is already having a stellar year professionally, having produced "Cha Cha Real Smooth" and "Am I OK?" — both of which premiered at Sundance.

In 2021, she appeared in Netflix's "The Lost Daughter," considered to be an awards contender as the season wraps up.