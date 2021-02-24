Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Celebrity News
Published

Daisy Ridley disses Ted Cruz's Cancun trip after senator's Rey insult

The actress played the Jedi in three 'Star Wars' films

By Jessica Napoli | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for February 24Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for February 24

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

"Star Wars" actress Daisy Ridley responded to Texas Sen. Ted Cruz after he dissed her character, Rey. 

On Feb. 11, Cruz tweeted in support of Gina Carano, the actress who was fired from "The Mandalorian" for several controversial posts. 

In his tweet, Cruz insulted Ridley's character Rey in the sci-fi franchise by his reference to an "emotionally tortured Jedi."

"Texan Gina Carano broke barriers in the Star Wars universe: not a princess, not a victim, not some emotionally tortured Jedi," he wrote. "She played a woman who kicked ass & who girls looked up to. She was instrumental in making Star Wars fun again. Of course Disney canceled her."

'WEEKEND UPDATE' HOSTS MOCK SEN. TED CRUZ AFTER HE 'ABANDONED TEXAS' FOR CANCUN TRIP

In an interview with Yahoo Entertainment, Ridley said she wasn't aware of the tweet but confirmed, "I am very happy to be an emotionally tortured Jedi who doesn’t leave their state when it’s having a terrible time."

TED CRUZ FLEW TO CANCUN WITH FAMILY AMID TEXAS POWER CRISIS

The dig was in reference to Cruz's trip to Cancun, Mexico with his wife and kids as Texas was suffering power outages and freezing temperate from a winter storm.

Cruz called the trip "a mistake" and returned the next morning after receiving intense backlash from both fellow Republicans and Democrats.

Daisy Ridley slammed Ted Cruz for ditching Texas in the middle of an emergency. 

Daisy Ridley slammed Ted Cruz for ditching Texas in the middle of an emergency.  (Getty/AP )

"In hindsight, I wouldn’t have done it," Cruz told reporters last week. "I was trying to be a dad and all of us have made decisions, when you have two girls who have been cold for two days and haven’t had heat or power and they’re saying, ‘Hey look, we don’t have school, let’s get out of here.'"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I think there are a lot of parents that would be like, 'If I can do this, great,'" he added. "That’s what I wanted to do. As I said, really from the moment I sat on the plane, I began really second-guessing that decision."

On Our Radar