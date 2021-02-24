Daisy Ridley disses Ted Cruz's Cancun trip after senator's Rey insult

"Star Wars" actress Daisy Ridley responded to Texas Sen. Ted Cruz after he dissed her character, Rey.

On Feb. 11, Cruz tweeted in support of Gina Carano, the actress who was fired from "The Mandalorian" for several controversial posts.

In his tweet, Cruz insulted Ridley's character Rey in the sci-fi franchise by his reference to an "emotionally tortured Jedi."

"Texan Gina Carano broke barriers in the Star Wars universe: not a princess, not a victim, not some emotionally tortured Jedi," he wrote. "She played a woman who kicked ass & who girls looked up to. She was instrumental in making Star Wars fun again. Of course Disney canceled her."

In an interview with Yahoo Entertainment, Ridley said she wasn't aware of the tweet but confirmed, "I am very happy to be an emotionally tortured Jedi who doesn’t leave their state when it’s having a terrible time."

The dig was in reference to Cruz's trip to Cancun, Mexico with his wife and kids as Texas was suffering power outages and freezing temperate from a winter storm.

Cruz called the trip "a mistake" and returned the next morning after receiving intense backlash from both fellow Republicans and Democrats.

"In hindsight, I wouldn’t have done it," Cruz told reporters last week. "I was trying to be a dad and all of us have made decisions, when you have two girls who have been cold for two days and haven’t had heat or power and they’re saying, ‘Hey look, we don’t have school, let’s get out of here.'"

"I think there are a lot of parents that would be like, 'If I can do this, great,'" he added. "That’s what I wanted to do. As I said, really from the moment I sat on the plane, I began really second-guessing that decision."